It’s been an extraordinary few weeks for the stock markets. After reaching record highs Feb. 12, markets have plunged dramatically amid coronavirus fears. This week marked the worst for markets since the 2008 financial crisis. Investors are panicked that the virus is spreading so quickly, with each day threatening to bring more countries to a standstill, that it could severely harm the global economy.
So far, relatively few new cases have appeared in the United States, but as public health officials have escalated their warnings, the market slide has deepened. The sell-off comes at a precarious time for President Trump, who has taken credit for the market’s gains over his tenure. Yet in the past week, Wall Street lost more than a third of stocks’ gains since his election in November 2016.
24K
25K
26K
27K
28K
29K
FEB. 11 and 12
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell told Congress that the Fed was closely monitoring economic risks from the coronavirus but that he felt comfortable holding interest rates steady. The next day, global markets rose on encouraging signs that the infection rate of coronavirus might have plateaued in China. At this point, about nine countries outside of China had confirmed cases of the infection, including 13 cases in the United States.
29,566 Feb. 12 (all time high at 3:54 p.m.)
29,500
“Highest Stock Market In History, By Far!”
Feb. 19, on Twitter
@realDonaldTrump
FEB. 19
Wall Street closed higher after the Fed minutes came out showing Federal Reserve officials expressing optimism in January about the U.S. economy.
29,058 Feb. 10
Dow Jones industrial average
three minute increments
29,000
FEB.
10
FEB.
11
FEB.
12
FEB.
13
FEB.
14
FEB.
20
FEB.
18
FEB.
19
“New Stock Market RECORD. Congratulations, spend your money wisely. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!!!!”
Feb. 11, on Twitter
@realDonaldTrump
FEB.
21
28,500
28,000
FEB. 24
Global markets fell sharply amid fears that the coronavirus was spreading. New reports that Italy and South Korea had more than 200 new cases fueled the sell-off. But White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow was sanguine, recommending investors buy “these dips.”
“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Feb. 24, on Twitter
@realDonaldTrump
27,500
FEB.
24
FEB. 25
Mid-morning, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials testified at a congressional hearing that Americans should prepare for the “inevitable” spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” CDC official Nancy Messonnier said.
About two to three hours later, the CDC released a more positive assessment. “We believe the immediate risk here in the United States remains low,” said Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s principal deputy director.
Democratic presidential candidates pummeled the response during a debate in South Carolina.
27,000
FEB.
25
“Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape! @CDCgov.....”
26,500
Feb. 26, on Twitter
@realDonaldTrump
FEB. 26
President Trump announced that Vice President Pence will lead the administration’s response to the coronavirus. The move came as a person in Northern California tested positive for the virus, the first case in the United States that has no known link to foreign travel or contact with someone known to be infected.
26,000
FEB.
26
FEB. 27
The Dow Jones industrial average plunged amid intensifying fears that the global efforts to contain the coronavirus were failing.
25,500
FEB.
27
Feb. 28
25,409
25,000
FEB. 28
On a volatile day that saw the Dow sink 1,000 points, the sell-off eased after the Federal Reserve took the unusual step of releasing a public statement: “The fundamental of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”
FEB.
28
24,500
Markets were closed on Feb. 17 for Presidents’ Day holiday.
Chart data from Bloomberg
