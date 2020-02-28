The projections feed into an already blistering week on Wall Street: On Thursday, all three indexes dropped into correction territory, which signals a 10 percent reversal from their recent highs. The Dow plunged nearly 1,200 points, capping its worst four days since the 2008 Great Recession.

Meanwhile, global markets flashed red across the board. In Japan, the Nikkei tumbled 3.7 percent as officials declared a state of emergency in the northern island of Hokkaido and doubts were cast about this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dived 2.5 percent, and the Shanghai composite skidded 3.7 percent.

In Europe, where markets also slid into correction territory Thursday, Britain’s FTSE fell 2.7 percent, and Germany’s DAX plunged 3.1 percent. The Pan-European Stoxx was 2.7 percent down.

The travel sector was particularly hard hit: British Airways owner IAG tumbled more than 9 percent after it said it would cancel some flights to coronavirus-hit countries such as Italy and South Korea.

Oil prices also took a dive. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down 2.5 percent and gold, a safe haven for investors in times of turmoil, sank 0.8 percent. Oil markets are hoping for sharper supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies like Russia, a group known as OPEC+ and which is set to meet on March 5-6.

The outbreak has upended daily routines and business operations around the world. Next week’s Geneva Motor Show, a major event for the world’s struggling auto industry, was canceled as Swiss officials said gatherings of more than 1,000 people had been banned through mid-March. The Port of Baltimore reduced its hours of operation after port officials said the coronavirus’ posed “significant and unprecedented” disruptions to the global supply chain.

This week’s swift Wall Street sell off erased one-third of stocks’ gains since President Trump’s 2016 election. And while public health officials scramble to contain what appears to be inevitable spread in the U.S., the government finds itself battling an economic emergency that could threaten the nation’s record economic expansion.

On Thursday, a whistleblower alleged that the U.S. government sent workers without proper training for infection control or appropriate protective gear to greet evacuees from Wuhan, China. That evening, Trump tweeted that the virus was spreading “very slowly in the U.S.” and suggested his political opponents were blaming him for the outbreak.