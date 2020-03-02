The United States reported its first two coronavirus deaths this weekend, sparking fears of a broader outbreak and widespread closures. That motivated Americans across the country to hit their local supermarkets, pharmacies and warehouse stores to stock up on necessities, resulting in bare shelves and long lines. A Target in Colma, Calif., sold out of bottled water. A Costco in San Francisco is out of Clorox wipes. A spokesman for Lowe’s said the hardware and home goods store is expediting shipments of face masks and cleaning supplies to meet increasing demand.

The relentless spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, has sparked the kind of panic-buying normally reserved for natural disasters. But unlike a hurricane, which delivers destruction before moving on, there is no end in sight to the outbreak — and it’s making shoppers crazy.

“Modern supply chains are lean and efficient, which is great in regular times, but they have surprisingly little slack to deal with panic buying,” said Elena Belavina, an associate professor of applied economics at Cornell University. “There is no reason for anyone to hoard other groceries, but if customers do that, this might end up being the most significant impact of the virus for most consumers.”

An employee at the Whole Foods in Los Altos, Calif., said they were out of “pasta, beans, frozen vegetables, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels. There’s a little bottled water left,” she said. “I’ve worked here 10 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

We are at #Costco. It’s a madhouse. Every cart has like survival essentials and the guy at guest services said every Costco in Hawaii is completely sold out of toilet paper. One guy is stocking up on margaritas and he’s who I really want to have nearby when #coronavirus hits. — Kimberly (@kldmills) February 29, 2020

As of Monday, the virus has shown up in 60 countries and sickened more than 89,000 people. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that community spread of the coronavirus in the United States was inevitable, and urged businesses, hospitals and communities to brace for impact. So far, local transmissions of the virus has been concentrated in California and Washington state, where the disease had likely been spreading undetected for the past six weeks, according to new research. The two U.S. fatalities were both in Washington state.

Social media posts from around the world showed shoppers descending on stores, lining up at stores before they opened, clamoring for carts and climbing shelves to reach the last remaining items. Customers posted pictures of packed parking lots, barren shelves and signs warning of low or nonexistent inventories.

Shelf-stable and frozen foods were in high demand. At the Trader Joe’s in Mountain View, Calif., the freezer section was cleared out of pizza and most ready-made meals by Sunday evening. There was no pasta or rice left. One woman’s cart was piled to the brim with frozen mushroom ravioli. Another cart was filled with six gallons of milk.

“It’s been crazy like this for the last three days,” said an employee, adding that the store set a new sales record on Saturday. He said demand for canned tuna had been particularly high.

Panic surrounding the virus has rippled through global economies as investors fear the virus’ rapid spread could bring more countries to a standstill; last week, it pushed U.S. markets into their worst one-week drop since the 2008 financial crisis. But the makers of quarantine-essential products, biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms — including Clorox, vaccine-maker Moderna and mask-maker 3M — have seen their stocks rise. Vice President Pence has scheduled to visit 3M’s Minnesota headquarters later this week.

U.S. surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams took to Twitter on Saturday to implore the public to refrain from buying masks, fearing a shortage could worsen the outbreak.

“They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk,” Adams tweeted.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration reported the first manufacturing shortage of a drug due to the coronavirus. Although the agency declined to identify the drug, it confirmed that the shortage is a result of manufacturing freezes in China, the center of the outbreak.

The full spectrum of human needs was reflected in the purchases of panicked shoppers. A journalist reporting on the scrum at Costco in Vancouver saw one customer wheeling out a cart with 16 boxes of condoms and a giant jar of coconut oil.

I was sent to a Costco to see if people are stocking up (even though health officials say it’s not necessary) in case COVID-19 gets more serious here. This guy came out of the store with 16 boxes of condoms and a big jar of coconut oil. We all have priorities. pic.twitter.com/C3edUsgZzH — Jill Bennett (@jillreports) February 29, 2020