Early Monday morning, coming off Wall Street’s worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 110 points. The Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq composite futures also were negative. Last week, all three indexes dropped into correction territory, which signals a 10 percent reversal from recent highs, and ended with double digit declines. The Dow shed 12.36 percent, the S&P 500 erased 11.49 percent and the Nasdaq lost 10.54 percent over the five-day run.

Japan’s Nikkei, which plunged last week as officials declared a state of emergency in the northern island of Hokkaido and schools closed through early April, was up roughly 1 percent. The markets were no doubt lifted by remarks from Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, who said the central bank “will monitor developments carefully, and strive to stabilize markets and offer sufficient liquidity via market operations and asset purchases.”

“Even though no one knows for sure how far this decline will go, Friday’s market action pointed to the likelihood of a near-term reflex rally, as many of the ‘loose hands’ may have been shaken free,” said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.

Hong Kong’s Heng Seng was up roughly 0.6 percent and the Shanghai composite was 3.15 percent in the green.

AD

AD

European markets also entered corrections last week, but both Britain’s FTSE and Germany’s DAX were flat during Monday trading.

As last week’s sell-off fueled anxiety that coronavirus could trigger a recession, central banks around the world faced calls to find emergency salves, even when it wasn’t clear that their traditional methods for staving off an economic downturn would be a match for the flu-like virus. Wall Street traders are now predicting at least three rate cuts this year, including one reduction when the Federal Reserve meets next on March 18. Interest rates are currently just below 1.75 percent, a low level by historical standards, but higher than the rates in much of the rest of the world.

On Friday, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said the central bank would act if the economy takes a toll from coronavirus.

AD

AD

“The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity,” Powell said. “The Fed is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”

Still, there were concerns that last week’s Wall Street rout could push consumers to pull back on their spending and for companies to put a pause on hiring. Consumer spending has propped up not just the U.S. economy but also the global economy for a decade. Yet with painful memories of the 2008 financial crisis fresh in many Americans’ minds, fear around coronavirus could prompt shoppers to rein it in.

“Declining consumer confidence, potentially severe retail traffic declines and temporary store closures are evolving risk factors that depend on uncertain variables like the geographic spread of the virus and the timing of containment [or] eradication solutions,” analysts at Cowen wrote Monday morning.

AD

AD

That threat to consumer confidence, coupled with coronavirus’ blow to the manufacturing and production of toys, medical equipment, auto parts and smartphones from China, has the business community on high alert and has raised the chance of a recession, economists say.

Two deaths were reported over the weekend in the U.S., and a genetic analysis suggested that the coronavirus has probably been spreading undetected for about six weeks in Washington state. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday took steps to sharply expand testing. Meanwhile, cases continue to rise in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

“It is no longer possible to absolutely prevent new cases coming in,” Brendan Murphy, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, told reporters on Monday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the day before that he expected the outbreak to “spread a bit more” in Britain, where there are 39 confirmed cases.