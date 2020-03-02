For example, while the median sales price for a home in the Washington region was $444,000 in January, according to Bright MLS, the median sales price in Prince George’s County was $320,000. A townhouse on the market in Bowie, at 16512 Enders Terrace, is priced at just $299,900. The monthly homeowner’s association fee is $55, and annual taxes are $3,853.
Built in 2001, the three-level townhouse has 1,758 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The end unit has an entrance on the main level. The foyer has tile flooring, and the living room and dining areas have hardwood flooring and crown moldings. A powder room and a coat closet are adjacent to the foyer. The kitchen has tile flooring, a pantry, white cabinets and appliances, and a pass-through window to the dining area.
The second level has a laundry room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The master suite fills the third level and includes hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. This level also has a sitting room that can be used as a home office or a nursery. The townhouse comes with an assigned parking space.
Residents can walk to parks, restaurants and shops. A Metrobus stop is within one mile, and commuter lots are less than five miles from the townhouse. Route 50 is nearby for commuting to Annapolis, Baltimore or the District.
Assigned schools are Northview Elementary, Benjamin Tasker Middle and Bowie High. The elementary school is rated below average based on test scores by GreatSchools.org, but the middle and high schools are rated average.
