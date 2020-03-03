“G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase,” said a statement released after Tuesday’s call among G-7 finance ministers and central bankers. G-7 countries include the United States, Japan, Canada, France, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The promise of central bank action was even more muted in the statement, frustrating investors who bought stocks heavily on Monday in anticipation that the Fed and other central banks would cut interest rates. U.S. stock futures fell after the G-7 statement came out.

“G7 central banks will continue to fulfill their mandates, thus supporting price stability and economic growth while maintaining the resilience of the financial system,” the statement said.

Economists have warned that growth this year is widely expected to slow sharply and some countries could fall into a recession if world leaders do not act, economists caution.

Trump called on the Fed to quickly follow Australia’s central bank, which cut interest rates in that nation to their lowest level ever. Wall Street is pricing in a near certainty that the Fed will slash interest rates by half a percent on or before Fed leaders next scheduled meeting on March 18. The move would reduce the current interest rate that’s just shy of 1.75 percent down to 1.25 percent, the largest reduction in U.S. interest rates since the 2008 financial crisis.

“Australia’s Central Bank cut interest rates and state it will most likely further ease in order to make up for China’s coronavirus situation and slowdown. They reduced to 0.5%, a record low. Other countries are doing the same thing, if not more so. Our Federal Reserve has us paying higher rates that many others, when we should be paying less,” Trump tweeted. The Fed “should ease and cut rate big.”

Trump went on to bash Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell, whom the president appointed to the top job at the central bank, for “calling it wrong” from day one.

In addition to Fed rate cuts, Trump also called for a one-year reduction in payroll taxes, which would be an immediate boost to the paychecks of working Americans. Payroll taxes are used to fund Social Security and Medicare and have been waved in past times of economic trouble, including during the financial crisis.