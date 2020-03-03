This is telling us something big. It means there’s a lot of concern that the global health and economic situation is going to get worse before it gets better. And it means the Trump administration and Congress is going to have to play a bigger role.

Here are the three key takeaways:

AD

AD

1. There’s still a lot of concern about the economy from the coronavirus. The coronavirus is quickly morphing into the biggest threat to the global economy since the 2008 financial crisis. No one really knows how many people are going to get the coronavirus, how deadly it will be or how many places will be impacted. The news is changing daily, and uncertainty tends to drive markets down and undermine confidence. When investors are scared, they run into the arms of the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond, and they don’t demand much in return.

Supply chains have already been disrupted. People are canceling flights and cruises. The big question is whether the coronavirus will also cause American consumers to pull back sharply on spending, which is the main driver of the U.S. economy. If a lot of Americans stay home, restaurants, stores, theaters, conference venues and more will suffer. Tuesday’s 10-year Treasury bond milestone is a signal that there’s still a lot of fear that this situation could get a lot worse than economists initially expected.

The move was also likely driven by the Federal Reserve, which took the highly unusual step of doing an emergency interest rate cut Tuesday. The Fed lowered the benchmark U.S. rate to just under 1.25 percent, down from about 1.75 percent. The move was meant to reassure investors and consumers that the Fed would do what’s needed to support the economy, but bond investors think that won’t be enough. Interest rates are likely to go lower. J.P. Morgan now predicts a 50 percent chance that U.S. interest rates return to zero this year.

AD

AD

2. Wall Street is shouting at the White House and Congress to get their act together. When the yield fell below 1 percent, a number of experts tweeted that this was a clear call for the White House and Congress to take more decisive action -- likely even more than the $7.5 billion emergency funding package that’s already in the works.

Economists have pointed out for days that a Fed rate cut can only go so far. It doesn’t matter how low interest rates go. If Americans are worried about catching the coronavirus, they aren’t going to leave their homes to spend a lot of money. What the nation really needs is assurance the federal government has a handle on the situation and is taking steps to contain the virus, including widespread testing.

Here’s how Julia Coronado, a former Fed economist and founder of Macropolicy Perspectives described it to me today: “We need to know the extent of the virus in the U.S. We are not even doing broad-based testing. We don’t know where this is or who has it. The uncertainty is so high right now about the most basic things and that’s weighing on the economy."

AD

AD

Another major area of concern is that about a quarter of U.S. workers have no paid sick leave, and in the service sector, including fast food and hospitality companies, that figure rises to nearly half of the workforce. Access to paid sick leave allows people to take time off without losing money -- and research has shown it tends to make flu rates plummet when people are encouraged to stay home, as The Post’s Christopher Ingraham points out.

3. There’s big demand for “safe” U.S. assets. The movements of the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond are also telling us something about the global economy. Investors around the world tend to run to U.S. government bonds any time there is a crisis because U.S. assets are easily tradable and the U.S. government is widely viewed as unlikely to default.

While there is a real risk of a global recession -- or even a U.S. one -- if the situation worsens, the United States is widely viewed as one of the last or least lik

AD

AD

ely to fall. That’s mainly because the U.S. economy was in pretty good shape at the start of the year. Unemployment remains at a half-century low with most people who want a job able to get one. Wages had been rising and confidence was high. That gives the U.S. more of a cushion heading into this time of turbulence than Europe and parts of Asia, which were already struggling to revive their economies even before the coronavirus hit.

“If you’re looking for a port in the storm, the U.S. is still the safe haven,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel Financial. “We are continuing to see those capital flows come into the US, which is exacerbating downward pressure on bond yields.”