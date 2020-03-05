Moscow has been cool to the idea. The Russian representative to OPEC, Alexander Novak, walked out of a preliminary meeting in Vienna on Wednesday, when the cuts were being discussed. According to Russian press reports, he is expected to return with Moscow’s answer on Friday. Kazakhstan, a smaller oil producer outside OPEC, was also resistant to making cuts.
Brent crude was trading at just under $51 a barrel Thursday morning, down from nearly $59 on Feb. 20. OPEC produces about 40 percent of the world’s 100 million-barrel-a-day consumption. Russia produces about 11.4 million barrels a day.
“The Covid-19 outbreak has had a major adverse impact on global economic and oil demand forecasts for 2020,” OPEC said in a statement, “particularly for the first and second quarters.”
It said the expected growth in oil consumption this year has been cut by more than half since the previous forecast was made in December.
In a report released Wednesday, the research company IHS Markit said that oil demand in the first quarter of this year would be 3.8 million barrels a day lower than in the first quarter of 2019. Before the coronavirus emerged, analysts were predicting an increase of 700,000 barrels a day over the rate a year ago.
The firm cited “the unprecedented stoppage of Chinese economic activity in February” and the current global spread of the Covid-19 virus.
“Never before,” it said, “has such a quarterly drop been recorded.”
The cut tentatively agreed to Thursday would be in effect for the second quarter of this year. It would effectively double a reduction in oil output that OPEC ratified in December.