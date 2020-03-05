“We are expecting more dramatic market swings up and down and would not be surprised if we test last Friday’s lows again,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management, which manages $62 billion, in an email.“ Volatility will be with us for a considerable period, given the election cycle and COVID-19. We expect that economic data over the next two to three months will get worse before it gets better."

Investors found cause for panic rather than comfort after the Federal Reserve announced its first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis earlier this week, bringing the benchmark rate down 50 basis points. Nor do they appear to have been mollified by Congress’ passage Wednesday of an $8.3 billion spending package to fight the coronavirus outbreak on U.S. soil. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remains at an all-time low, sinking to .971 percent. Bonds are a safe haven for investors in times of turmoil, and yields decrease as prices increase. Gold, another safe haven, was up .3 percent Thursday in premarket trading.

“Investor sentiment may also be finally shifting from fear and panic that the cases of the Coronavirus are likely to get much worse to accepting it and even looking beyond it,” Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Management in Hunt Valley, Md. wrote in commentary Thursday.

As of Thursday, the global death toll from the coronavirus had surpassed 3,000, and more than 80,000 people have been infected. The outbreak’s hold on the U.S. is rapidly tightening, with California declaring a state of emergency after its first coronavirus-linked death brought the nation’s death toll to 11. Americans are beginning to face disruption to their work and travel, and the list of major events canceled in the face of the outbreak grows by the hour. Many grocery stores and pharmacies report being cleaned out of bottled water, disinfectant products and shelf-stable and frozen foods.

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, has killed about 3.4 percent of those diagnosed with the illness — a higher rate than estimated previously. But President Trump downplayed worries on Wednesday evening, telling Fox News that the 3.4 percent mortality rate announced by the World Health Organization was “false” and suggesting it was under 1 percent.

"This is really my hunch,” Trump said.

Global travel is plummeting as event cancellations and travel restrictions mount, delivering a brutal blow to tourism, aviation, cruises and hospitality. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fluctuated before falling flat in early trading, as investors anticipate two days of OPEC meetings where the organization will consider trimming oil output in the face of cratering demand caused by the coronavirus.

“This is a critical moment for OPEC + as a holdout tomorrow by the Russian’s could drive oil prices to their financial crisis lows,” Ed Moya, an analyst with OANDA, wrote in commentary Thursday. “The demand destruction that stemmed from the coronavirus will be a bigger shock than what happened in 2007-2008, so any failure from OPEC could warrant another massive selloff with crude prices.”

Investors are looking forward to ADP payroll numbers and fresh manufacturing data Tuesday to further suss out the damage coronavirus has done to the global economy. Analysts are predicting global economic growth could slow to the lowest levels since the financial crisis this quarter.