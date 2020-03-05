“I don’t want to comment on any of that right now,” she said.

The two people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized by Johnson’s firm to discuss the bid. Interested bidders also signed non-disclosure agreements.

It is unclear how many companies are pursuing the lease, which Trump signed with the federal government before his election. Trump’s adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, announced in October they planned to sell the lease and set a Jan. 23 deadline for initial bids.

D.C. developer Brian Friedman submitted a bid but said Wednesday he is now out of the running. Another company, the Indian Hotels Company Limited, owner of the Taj hotel brand, confirmed to the Post that it had interest in the project but said it has withdrawn as well.

“We are no longer participating in this process,” said spokesman Rakhee Lalvani.

Industry experts say the lease could sell for between $300 million and $350 million. Although that’s less than the $500 million the Trumps said they were seeking for the 263-room hotel, such projects typically include multiple investors. It is unclear if Johnson has any outside backing for her bid.

JLL, the real estate company hired by the Trump Organization to market the lease, declined to comment.

Johnson, 71, co-founded the BET cable channel with her then-husband, Robert Johnson. In addition to the Mystics, she also owns stakes in the Capitals and Wizards, and has a net worth estimated around $800 million, making her one of America’s wealthiest black women.

Johnson’s career owning hotels began when she bought a 340-acre farm in Middleburg, Va., and developed it into the Salamander Resort & Spa, which opened in 2013. The property includes a 168-room hotel and 22-stall horse stable. Her Salamander chain also owns a resort in Tampa and manages resorts for other owners in St. Augustine, Fla., Charleston, S.C., and Jamaica.

One of Johnson’s former employees at Salamander, Patricia Tang, is a top executive at the Trump D.C. hotel.

Johnson is a Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and Mike Bloomberg for president this year until he dropped out of the race Wednesday. She has made political contributions to business-friendly Democrats and Republicans.

In Virginia she has supported Democrats as well as Barbara Comstock, the Republican who won two terms in the House until being defeated in 2018. Johnson earlier endorsed Republican Bob McDonnell when he was elected Virginia governor in 2009.

It’s unclear whether Johnson and Trump have met. When Johnson was given an award by Ford Theatre in 2018, it was presented to her by First Lady Melania Trump. She reportedly attended a charity fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago in 2014.

Trump leased the federally owned Old Post Office Pavilion from the government in 2013 and spent an estimated $210 million redeveloping it from a partially vacant office building into a marble- and gold-trimmed hotel, using a $170 million loan from Deutsche Bank. The lease stipulates that he may sell his interest, subject to approval by the General Services Administration.

Trump’s hotel has become a center of controversy because Trump maintained his ownership of the business when he became president. In three lawsuits moving through federal court, plaintiffs argue Trump has violated the Constitution by maintaining ownership of his business and leasing rooms to foreign governments, including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The hotel is popular among Republican politicians and a frequent stopping point for members of Trump’s cabinet and inner circle. Trump personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, used one of the tables in the hotel restaurant as his private office and a place to plan his outreach to Ukraine, actions that contributed to Trump’s impeachment by the House.

Support from Trump-supporting clients, however, hasn’t made up for the wide array of potential clients that don’t patronize the hotel, often for political reasons. Although the hotel charges some of the highest rates in the city, its guest rooms are running nearly half empty this year, according to information provided to prospective bidders.