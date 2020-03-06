“The employment report was nearly perfect in February before the growing economic storm posed by the spreading coronavirus around the country that threatens many industries where the public gathers from movies, to travel, to the airline industry, even shops and malls,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist of MUFG Union Bank, wrote in commentary Friday.

February’s strong performance reflected the calm before the coronavirus panic gripped the global economy. Over the past few weeks, experts have gone from sanguine to increasingly alarmed about the virus’ threat to global growth, as the outbreak has spread to nearly 90 countries and sickened almost 100,000. Global markets have shown volatility and fallen sharply investors monitored the coronavirus’ dampening effect on manufacturing, travel and consumer spending. Analysts are predicting global economic growth could slow to the lowest levels since the financial crisis this quarter.

Stalled production at Chinese factories has dealt blows to toymakers and electronics manufacturers alike, many of whom were already dealing with the unpredictability of President Trump’s trade war with China. Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve took the unusual step up cutting the benchmark U.S. interest rate by half a percentage point, to get ahead of economic and financial fallout from the coronavirus.

And while the coronavirus reports have roiled the financial markets all week, most economists estimated the outbreak won’t have impacted hiring across the United State in February.

“In the midst of a news cycle where one hour feels like an entire day, release of the February employment report brings an opportunity for something of a virtual nostalgic throwback,” wrote Bankrate’s Mark Hamrick before the report was released.

Temporary jobs, which may have been one of the first employment areas impacted by the coronavirus, declined by 3,300 in February.

The fresh February data shows that women continue to outnumber men in the workforce, a threshold which was crossed in December for only the second time in history.

Wage growth continued to climb, with workers seeing their average hourly earnings rise 3 percent in the past year.

Still, economists are worried about the leisure and hospitality industries going forward. Chinese tourists are suddenly missing from major tourist destinations, and Visa warned of a significant blow to profits from reduced travel and tourism to and from Asia. Global airline stocks have shed $41 billion in value, or 25 percent of the sector’s market cap, in the past month. The International Air Transport Association is predicting an 11 to 19 percent drop-off in global passenger revenues this year, driven by falls in air freight and cargo.

“Many of these industries, such as leisure and hospitality, are among those most likely to be affected by the coronavirus and related fears,” Nick Bunker, economic research director at Indeed, wrote in commentary. “This forward momentum could help these industries weather this shock, but also raises the possibility that job growth may slow significantly if the impact of the virus hits these industries hard.”