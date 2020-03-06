USTR granted the exemptions in response to requests made by the companies. In a Jan. 31 letter, the Advanced Medical Technology Association urged USTR to lift the tariffs on products “critical to helping to contain the coronavirus in the U.S. and in China.”
“Including medical technology products on the USTR tariff list is troubling from a public health perspective,” the industry group added.
The Trump administration began imposing extra import tariffs on goods made in China in 2018, in a bid to force Beijing to abandon trade policies that the U.S. has long labeled discriminatory. The countries signed a partial trade truce in January, but most of the tariffs remain in place.