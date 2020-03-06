His comments were the most definitive a White House official had made so far about offering government assistance to companies that had been adversely impacted. For several weeks, White House officials had mostly minimized the economic impact of the outbreak and said it would be short-lived.

Speaking on CNBC and Fox Business, Kudlow rejected suggestions of a larger stimulus package in part because he claimed that the virus is largely “contained” and the U.S. economy remains strong.

But Kudlow said Friday the U.S. government may provide help to certain sectors, such as the hospitality and airline industries. The federal government may also step in and help people in certain parts of the country forced to stay at home because of coronavirus, as well as small business who may need “cash flow” help amid the outbreak, according to Kudlow.

The Dow Jones industrial average initially fell more than 700 points on Friday amid a turbulent week, but it rebounded slightly as Kudlow spoke on television.

“What we are looking at...is a timely and targeted micro approach,” Kudlow told Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney. He added Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the National Economic Council are in touch with President Trump about potential responses. “We want targeted, in a timely fashion, for those areas that have been hit the worst.”

Kudlow didn’t specify what types of assistance the government could offer.

The U.S. economy posted strong jobs numbers of Friday, with the unemployment rate falling again despite fears of the coronavirus’ spread. But the report reflected the economy’s performance in February, largely before fears of the coronavirus hit the U.S. The U.S. stock market fluctuated again on Friday despite the strong jobs report as the number of coronavirus cases rose above 100,000 worldwide.

“People who may be stranded at home and will lose pay, we want to help them,” Kudlow said on Fox Business. On small businesses, “we may wish to help them with some cash flow.” Kudlow also said larger companies might need some short-term relief: “Perhaps on a large scale, some of the sectors might need some temporary assistance ... We don’t want to act prematurely.”

White House officials, including Kudlow, have been accused of trying to minimize the danger of coronavirus to stabilize the markets and the economy.

Some experts, such as Obama administration economist Jason Furman, have called for wider rebate payments to boost the economy. Kudlow rejected that approach.

“I don’t think we should be ... throwing cash in these short-term rebate kind of models that have never worked in the past,” Kudlow said.