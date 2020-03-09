The New York Stock Exchange tripped the so-called “circuit breaker” at a time of relentless volatility for global markets, which have been battered for weeks as the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold. The forced 15-minute break initially appeared to have a stabilizing effect, but selling resumed before the end of the regular trading.

“The uncertain economic impact of coronavirus continues to grip markets, with stocks, commodities and interest rates all dropping sharply,” Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, wrote in a commentary on Monday. “Markets hate uncertainty and there is a ton of it currently in play.”

The market turmoil and worsening economic outlook prompted White House advisers on Monday to present President Trump with a list of policy changes they hope could stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus, including paid sick leave and emergency help for small businesses, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The talks have accelerated as congressional leaders said they are considering their own legislative remedies. Congressional Democrats are discussing how to propose paid sick leave as part of new legislation, and a key Senate Republican is looking at changes to tax policy that could seek to address the heightened fears.

Oil prices had their worst day since the 1991 Gulf War, tumbling 24 percent to close at $34.36, after Saudi Arabia and Russia deadlocked over production this weekend. The Saudis had been pushing for a cut in output to prop up prices, but reversed course when Russia balked. That prompted the Saudis to flood the market with hundreds of thousands of additional barrels per day — a move analysts fear may trigger a price war.

“Cheap oil is one thing. Super cheap oil is another,” said John Kilduff of Again Capital. “The stock market is looking at the oil price plunge as a canary in the coal mine of a disinflationary one-two punch, driven partly by cratering demand for transportation fuels and a wanton price war among the major oil producers” that will result in big losses for U.S. and Canadian producers.

Global markets were apoplectic. Japan’s Nikkei closed down more than 5 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index shed more than 4.2 percent. European markets tumbled more than 7 percent across the board.

Panic pushed the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury below 0.4 percent for the first time as investors fled for safe havens. The trajectory could be an ominous sign of a weakening economy, because a low yield can indicate a lack of confidence in economic growth. Yields decline as bond prices rise.

The fallout from the coronavirus has already caused deep pain in the travel and tourism industries, and now it is spreading to nearly every corner of the economy. Americans are increasingly staying at home, chocking off the spending that normally fuels the U.S. economy. Many stores, restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues are seeing reduced traffic. That’s on top of a supply chain problems, as factories and ports close due to fear of the spreading virus.

There’s widespread agreement that the U.S. and global economies will come to a standstill this spring, a debilitating fall that carries major risks. Whether it turns into a full recession — defined as six straight months of contraction — depends largely on whether governments can act quickly enough to contain the virus and ensure there is not a massive wave of companies defaulting and laying off workers.

Confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 500 over the weekend, with cases in 30 states and the District of Columbia. There are more than 100,000 infections worldwide and thousands of deaths.