AD

Use of the PLN is varied: sellers needing to do work on the home but don’t want to miss out on a potential buyer, agents needing time to photograph, get floor plans, prepared marketing, etc. The ban is definitely a good thing, and agents who don’t comply will face a stiff penalty.

AD

You have several misconceptions about pocket listings:

1. Yes, getting multiple offers usually raised the price, but usually by a just a little over list price. Certainly not $10,000, especially if it’s a lower-priced home.

2. Sometimes homes are overpriced because the seller wants to “try it” for a short time. Sometimes there’s pressure from a relative, or the market is hard to judge.

AD

3. The concessions given to buyers are not reflected in the sale price, but these concessions are shown on the listing sheet.

4. If the concession is negotiated at the time of sale and it’s a “net” commission, the seller does not pay commission on that reduction.

Of course, markets vary. Personally, as an agent for 40 years, I’m not in favor of pocket listings, either.

The National Association of Realtors has adopted a Clear Cooperation Policy, which will be in effect nationwide on May 1 for all real estate licensees who are Realtors. It simply states that any property that is publicly promoted must be in the multiple-listing service within one day of the promotion, or the Realtor member will face sanctions. (In our association, that is a $500 fine for the first offense.) This will effectively end “coming soon” and “hip pocket” listings for Realtor licensees across the country. You may want to get with your sources at the National Association of Realtors for more details.

AD

AD

A: We thank all our readers for their comments about this topic. Clearly, there’s a level of disagreement with whether pocket listings (also known as whisper listings) are a problem and with how the National Association of Realtors is choosing to resolve this issue.

Our previous column dealt with the practice of real estate agents and brokers who place “coming soon” signage on a home, as well as with the other practice of not listing the home on a multiple-listing service immediately, but keeping the listing to show to only those real estate agents within the agent’s office or within a select group of people.

More importantly, these unlisted listings may never get to the public multiple-listing service if the broker has a ready, willing and able buyer waiting in the wings.

AD

According to the National Association of Realtors, pocket listings exclude consumers because not everyone has access to the same information about a particular property. And by limiting eyeballs on a property, it’s possible (even likely) you will exclude prospective buyers and the home will sell for a lower price than it would if the largest number of people had a chance to view each property.

AD

Of course, there are times when a pocket listing might benefit a seller. With the continued presence of sites such as Zillow, Trulia, Redfin and others, there appears to be a tug of war going on. These sites make it easy for home buyers to see the starting price for a home, what it previously sold for and how long the property has been on the market. Having said that, having that days-on-market clock start ticking immediately could be detrimental to a seller’s prospects.

Still, last fall the National Association of Realtors voted to enact a rule that provides as follows: “Within one (1) business day of marketing a property to the public, the listing broker must submit the listing to the MLS for cooperation with other MLS participants. Public marketing includes, but is not limited to, fliers displayed in windows, yard signs, digital marketing on public facing websites, brokerage website displays (including IDX and VOW), digital communications marketing (email blasts), multi-brokerage listing sharing networks, and applications available to the general public.”

AD

The vote to pass the rule was 729 to 70, according to HousingWire. That means almost 9 percent of the members voted against this rule. Comments left on various real estate websites reveal frustration that this rule won’t allow public figures and other expensive market owners to market their properties privately.

AD

(This may be true, but over the years we’ve seen real estate agents get creative in their handling of high-end properties. For example, some agents refuse to show expensive homes without confirming the prospective buyer’s financial ability to buy the property with a representative from their bank or financial services company. Still, what’s right for public figures, sports stars or other wealthy people doesn’t always work for everyone else. Most sellers just want to be able to sell their home as quickly as possible for as much money as possible.

At the end of the day, the Realtors are trying to decide whether a seller wants maximum exposure for a listing with all of the information that goes with it online or whether they want a listing to have a more limited audience, with little or no information available publicly. Which way will generate the most money for the seller (and, of course, the listing agent)?

AD

Complicating all of this is the advent of iBuyers and companies such as Opendoor (Zillow and Redfin are also competing in this venue), which offer sellers the opportunity to sell instantly, on the seller’s timetable, for a larger chunk of cash.

AD

We’ll see how things play out over coming months as the Clear Cooperation Policy gets implemented and real estate agents gauge how to work with it and around it.

One possible workaround: We recently came across a listing in which the property’s list price has been reduced by a nominal amount each week (generally $10) for the past few months, and you can now see the dozens and dozens of price changes on the online listing. It certainly will make the online listing quite a bit longer. The question is, will it help or hurt the seller?

AD

Ilyce Glink is the author of “100 Questions Every First-Time Home Buyer Should Ask (Fourth Edition).” She is also the CEO of Best Money Moves, an app that employers provide to employees to measure and dial down financial stress. Samuel J. Tamkin is a Chicago-based real estate attorney. Contact them through her website, ThinkGlink.com.