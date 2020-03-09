For example, while the median sales price in Montgomery County, Md., was $450,000 in January, according to Bright MLS, the condo at 10401 Grosvenor Pl., No. 408, in Rockville is priced at $179,500. Annual taxes are $1,643 and the monthly condo fee of $498 covers air conditioning, heat, cable TV, electricity, standard phone service, water and building and grounds maintenance. The condo complex has outdoor parking for residents.
A walkway adjacent to a lake links the condo building to the Grosvenor Metro station for Red Line service to National Institutes of Health, Bethesda and the District for work, restaurants and shops. Within the condo building are a grocery store with a bakery and deli, a dry cleaners business, a hair salon and extra storage space. The grounds include a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, grilling stations, picnic areas and bike paths.
With a price tag of under $200,000, the main thing this condo doesn’t have is a separate bedroom. The renovated, customized studio has a bedroom alcove that fits a full-size bed and can be hidden behind a pocket door.
The owner’s mother, an architect, maximized the space with floor-to-ceiling closets and built-in storage, including a shoe closet with a full-length mirror.
The living area has wood plank flooring over a cork underlay, wood moldings, a built-in desk and shelving and large windows that face southwest.
The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters, porcelain tile flooring, maple cabinets up to the ceiling, undercabinet lighting, a gas cooktop, a wall oven, and extra storage in deep drawers and pullout shelves.
The bathroom has hidden storage and ceramic and marble tiles.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Orla O’Callaghan of Re/Max Realty Centre at 301-275-0375.
Read more: