The senior administration spoke on condition of anonymity and would not give more details about other options under consideration. The White House has faced intense pressure to arrest falling markets and stabilize an economy that investors increasingly fear may tip into recession. Many Democrats, meanwhile, are insisting that the government implement paid sick leave policies to help Americans who are forced to stay home because they are sick.
Stock markets tanked on Monday in one of their worst days in years, with Dow Jones industrial average falling as much as 2,000 points before recovering some of its losses. The White House National Economic Council and Treasury Department have for 10 days been discussing potential measures to respond to the coronavirus’s damage to the economy.
Last week, the Washington Post reported that White House officials were looking at deferring taxes for the airline, travel, and cruise industries.
The president has not signed off on any of the potential options yet.
CNBC first reported on Monday that the president would be presented some options for an economic response.
