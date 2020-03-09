Trump’s son Eric Trump, who is running the company with his brother Donald Trump Jr., announced the donation last month on social media.

“While not legally required, for the third year in a row, we are honored to fulfill my father’s generous pledge to donate profits from foreign government patronage at our properties, back to the United States Government,” he wrote.

The Trump Organization does not disclose the foreign clients who booked business at the company’s hotels but says it does not seek that business and tries to avoid it because the company donates the profits anyhow. The company donated $191,538 last year, reflecting 2018 profits, and $151,470 the year prior, reflecting 2017 profits.

Eric Trump issued a statement Monday saying that income from foreign governments makes up a very small portion of the company’s hotel business, despite Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and other countries footing the bills for large events at Trump’s properties since he became president.

“Of our hotels that had foreign government patronage in 2019, this business represented less than half of one percent (<.0048%) of those properties aggregate revenue,” Trump said in the statement. “We work very hard to discourage this business and have done a phenomenal job doing so.”

The Trump Organization, which President Trump still owns, began making the donations in order to avoid running afoul of the foreign emoluments clause, an anti-corruption provision of the Constitution.

Department of Justice attorneys and Trump’s personal lawyers have argued that market rate transactions do not qualify as gifts under the provision and that the president hasn’t violated the Constitution. In three lawsuits filed in federal court, plaintiffs argued that the president’s company violates the Constitution by doing business with government customers.

But in one of the cases, brought by 200 Democrats in Congress, was unanimously dismissed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit last month, which ruled that individual members of Congress cannot sue the president.

Another case, brought by the attorneys general of D.C. and Maryland, centers solely around Trump’s D.C. hotel. The Trump Organization is trying to sell the lease to that hotel, which the plaintiffs say would end that case so long as the buyer isn’t a state or foreign government. The company set a Jan. 23 deadline for initials bids.