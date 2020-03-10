Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference, company executives said that the coronavirus outbreak has led to a 25 to 30 percent decline in net bookings — with an expectation that the situation will become even worse. The airline said it was facing the most uncertainty with domestic travel, with CEO Ed Bastian adding that the sudden fear keeping travelers hope felt “more akin to what we saw at 9/11,” as opposed to some broader economic force.

AD

AD

American Airlines also pulled back. The carrier said it is slashing 10 percent off its peak summer international flying. Those cuts include a 55 percent reduction in trans-Pacific routes as the outbreak continues to buckle China, South Korea and Japan. American will also reduce domestic flying in April by 7.5 percent.

Also on Tuesday, United Airlines says its CEO and president will forgo all of their base salaries through at least the end of June. United and JetBlue were the first U.S. carriers to cut domestic service last week. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly is also taking a 10 percent pay cut as the carrier contends with an “alarming” decline in bookings, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Last week, Kelly compared the jarring drop in sales to the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, saying the blow to the travel industry “was more fear, quite frankly, and I think that that’s really what’s manifested this time.”

The coronavirus outbreak has thrown much of the tourism industry into free fall. In a matter of weeks, hotels, airlines and convention centers have seen their bookings plummet as leisure travelers stay home and businesses discourage or cancel employee travel. The State Department warned against going on cruises during the coronavirus scare and U.S. health officials prevented some ships from sailing. Share prices for major carriers and hotel chains have plunged.

AD

AD

On Monday, Trump said he would ask Congress to cut payroll taxes and provide relief to hourly workers suffering from coronavirus’s economic fallout. He also said he was looking to help the airline, hotel and cruise industries. But it wasn’t clear whether he would ask Congress to help these industries or if he thought he could do it alone.

On Tuesday morning, Delta’s Bastian said there was “no question” the airline industry would see some form of government intervention for the airline industry.

“Hopefully we’ll start to see some light at the end of the tunnel before massive structural changes,” Bastian said.

Foreign carriers were hardly immune. Spain is suspending direct flights from Italy. And Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said Tuesday that it will cancel 3,000 flights through mid-June. The carrier is also temporarily laying off workers to ride out the crisis.

AD

AD

Loizos Heracleous, an aviation industry expert at Britain’s Warwick Business School, said there are estimates that coronavirus could cost the aviation industry up to one fifth of its revenue, or nearly $219 billion. Much depends on when the virus is contained and how quickly the world economy bounces back.