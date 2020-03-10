AD

After weeks of turbulence, U.S. markets plunged to new depths Monday, cratering more than 7 percent on the dual threat of the coronavirus’s spread in the United States and the oil price war that erupted between Russia and Saudi Arabia over production targets. Reuters reported overnight on Tuesday that Saudi Aramco plans to increase supply to 12.3 million barrels per day in April for certain customers, raising the stakes in the standoff between the oil giants. The result would flood oil markets further, adding to uncertainty and further threatening U.S. shale producers. In turn, this could negatively affect oil-producing states and make it more difficult for the domestic economy to heal.

“Markets are trying to force a policy response — from central banks and from Washington D.C. A basket of more aggressive monetary policy action is coming and how markets respond is the big question,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group, wrote in commentary Monday. “The market will get something resembling “zero bound” very soon, but that is not likely to be effective.”

Overseas markets also saw a bounce, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 closing up 0.85 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 1.4 percent. European markets were surging more than 3 percent at midday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index getting a 3.6 percent lift.

Oil prices, which sank 25 percent on Monday to their lowest trading levels since the 1991 Gulf War, bounced back, too. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was up more than 7.3 percent to nearly $37 a barrel.

The outbreak continues to spread at a rapid clip with more than 113,000 cases worldwide. The director of the World Health Organization called the threat of a coronavirus pandemic “very real.” More than 700 cases have been confirmed in the United States, with the virus present in more than 30 states. The outbreak is responsible for thousands of deaths, including 26 in the United States,

Italy began a nationwide lockdown Tuesday, in a drastic attempt to contain its outbreak that will also upend the lives of 60 million inhabitants. Israel has instituted a quarantine for all arriving travelers, and Japan is moving closer to declaring a national emergency. But as the virus’ grip on Europe and the United States tightens, China is touting its containment practices, with leader Xi Jinping visiting the city of Wuhan for the first time since the virus emerged there late last year.

“The biggest fear investors have right now is that this sell-off is different than others,” Nancy Davis, chief investment officer of Quadratic Capital, said in commentary Monday. “It isn’t clear to me that any amount of rate cuts or quantitative easing will have much of an effect when the underlying issue is health-related.”

Markets weren’t remotely appeased after the Federal Reserve delivered its first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis last week. The emergency measures seemed to reinforce investor panic rather than quelling it.