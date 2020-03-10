Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chair of the Financial Services Committee, started the hearing by telling Scharf that his previous two predecessors resigned shortly after testifying to laughs in the room.

Scharf’s job became more difficult last week when the House Financial Services Committee released a more than 100-page report that found that the bank repeatedly failed to live up to regulators’ demands that it repay consumers and didn’t aggressively address its cultural problems, despite public promises. Two of the bank’s board members resigned Sunday after the report showed that they had resisted becoming involved in addressing Wells Fargo’s problems.

“These matters describe deeply disturbing conduct that is utterly unacceptable and has no place in our company,” Scharf told the committee. “We have not yet done what is necessary to address our shortcomings.

The bank is being reorganized and new leaders have been brought in, Scharf said. “Simply said, we had a flawed business model in how the company was managed. Our structure was problematic, and the company’s leadership failed its stakeholders. Our culture was broken, and we did not have the appropriate controls in place across the company.”

Among the country’s largest and most profitable banks, Wells Fargo has struggled to overcome a scandal involving fake accounts, which ballooned as the bank admitted to other consumer abuses, including mistakenly foreclosing on hundreds of clients and repossessing the cars of thousands of others.

Last month, the bank reached a $3 billion settlement with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, acknowledging that for more than a decade, thousands of employees falsified records, forged signatures and misused customers’ personal information to meet unrealistic sales goals, opening millions of accounts consumers didn’t want in the process.

Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.), the ranking member of the committee, said Wells Fargo was “grossly mismanaged” but rejected calls by some Democrats to break up the bank, which had nearly $2 trillion in assets. “We know breaking up the bank is not the answer,” he said.