The three types of warranties include:

1. The builders’ warranty for defects and workmanship — most offer up to one year.

2. General warranties for appliances, HVAC systems, water heaters, manufacturer warranties for defects in material such as roofing, siding, brick etc.

3. A 10-year warranty for major structural defects — load bearing walls, framing, roofing and foundation. This warranty is transferrable for the remainder of any warranty if the house is sold. It also covers the distribution systems within the home, such as the ducting, electrical, waste piping and supply piping behind the walls. “I would check this warranty compared to others offered by builders as the source of the warranty could be different,” Hix wrote. There are national warranty providers with call-centers for service and then more regional providers. This warranty is an insurance policy that in the event a warranty item is needed, and the builder is insolvent or out of business, the warranty plan will cover the repairs.

Hix recommends that buyers take the following steps when they buy a newly built home:

· Read the guidelines for what is covered by the warranty so a proper expectation is set. There is a comprehensive list of construction performance standards for all the major components of the home — windows, doors, paint, sheet rock, trim, lot drainage, etc.

· Many major warranty programs or even builders will also provide documentation of new home maintenance required by the owner. “So many of our owners have never owned a home before and these types of documents help set the right expectation,” Hix wrote.

· When the buyer is having home buyer and orientation sessions with the builder before the settlement, it’s a good idea to discuss the process for how to obtain regular and emergency service. Most builders have a process they wish the owner to use when reporting warranty repairs.

Before you move into your new home, Hix wrote, you should expect a home orientation session and a pre-closing meeting.

“At the home orientation session the builder will spend time with the buyer showing the ins and out of the home, how to find the water shut-offs, how to change the filters, how to obtain warranty service, and if there are any items not complete per the warranty and building code, these items are generally written down for completion,” Hix wrote. “A second meeting is held closer to closing so that the buyer can sign off on the completed items to the home.”

Builders handle service requests in different ways depending on what’s involved. An emergency request should be handled immediately and usually the builder will provide contacts for this directly to the homeowners, Hix wrote. Builders also want service requested immediately for a non-emergency items that if not corrected will cause consequential damage.

Some builders will offer a scheduled walk-through during the month or so before the builder’s defects and material warranty expiration to correct any other items that have yet to be fixed, Hix wrote. If your builder doesn’t offer this meeting, then you should send a documented list to the builder for any warrantable items before the warranty’s expiration.

Builder home warranties can provide peace of mind for buyers. But buyers also need to be proactive with their builder to stay on top of any issues, especially during their first year as owners.