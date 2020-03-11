Customers saddled with unauthorized were also charged unfair fees, according to the CFPB. “In short, Fifth Third focused on its own financial interests to the detriment of consumers,” according to complaint.

Fifth Third is a large regional bank based in Ohio with more than 1,000 branches across the country and more than $150 billion in assets.

The bank is fighting the CFPB’s lawsuit arguing that it detected the problem years ago and already addressed it. In a statement, the bank said the CFPB’s civil lawsuit is “unnecessary and unwarranted.”

"The Bank will defend itself vigorously and is confident in the outcome,” said Susan Zaunbrecher, chief legal officer of Fifth Third Bank, in a statement.

While Wells Fargo employees opened more than 3 million fake accounts, the situation with Fifth Third appears to be far smaller.

Fifth Third employees opened about 1,100 unauthorized accounts, a small portion of the 10 million accounts the bank has managed, and there were about $30,000 in “improper customer charges” which have been reimbursed, the bank said.

Between 2010 and 2016, 96 bank employees were fired or resigned for the conduct, Fifth Third said. The bank said it also received about 424 complaints from customers.

"While even a single unauthorized account is one too many, we took appropriate and decisive action to address each situation,” Zaunbrecher said.

Wells Fargo, a much larger bank with nearly $2 trillion in assets, has paid billions in fines after acknowledging its aggressive sales practices had led employees to open fake accounts. Its new CEO, Charles Scharf, testified before a House committee Tuesday that while the bank had been mismanaged it was now being turned around.

While not directly naming Wells Fargo, Fifth Third sought to distance itself from the scandal that has haunted Wells Fargo for three years, noting that there were far few accounts involved and that the bank had already addressed the misconduct.

Fifth Third identified the misconduct on its own and reimbursed consumers before the CFPB began its investigation in 2016, according to a person familiar with the bank’s thinking who was not authorized to speak publicly. The bank turned over thousands of documents as part of the investigation but the CFPB didn’t identify any fake accounts that the bank hadn’t already addressed, the person said.

The Consumer Bankers Association, a large lobbying group, also jumped to Fifth Third’s defense, saying the matter should have been resolved with regulators privately and there was no evidence of systemic misconduct. “Fifth Third acted to put safeguards in place to prevent the type of behavior,” Richard Hunt, the group’s president, said in a statement.

But according to the CFPB’s complaint, the bank knew by at least 2008 that employees were opening unauthorized accounts but didn’t take steps to ensure the conduct stopped. Fifth Third “set goals that thousands of its employees could not achieve; threatened employees with termination or other disciplinary action if they failed to meet their goals; established a system under which managers pressured subordinate employees to sell,” according to the complaint.