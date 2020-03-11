Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked within the newsletter are free to access.
“The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority,” NBC said in a statement, which in addition to Fallon will also “suspend live audiences” for “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “The company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities,” it added.
The news comes on the heels of “The View” and other daytime programs also shooting in an empty theater as officials seek to contain the spreading virus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 48 reported cases of coronavirus in New York City.
New York’s late-night theaters are large if not enormous. The Ed Sullivan Theater, where Colbert shoots, holds about 500 people.
The news puts late-night into new territory. Past events have caused some changes – some New York-taped shows went to an empty studio after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 — but generally have not attempted the feat for an extended period. The networks did not give a time-table for the return or how the shows might change as a result.
Late-night experts, however, have said that audiences form a key part of a show’s energy, and that doing more than a few episodes without live audiences could require a different kind of writing and performing.
It also remains to be seen what effect the changes have on ratings. “Colbert” has been handily winning the battle this year. Last week it garnered an average of 3.26 million total viewers compared to Fallon’s two million.