At the port of Los Angeles, 145 drivers have been laid off and others have been sent home without pay as massive ships from China have stopped arriving and work has dried up. At travel agencies in Atlanta and Los Angeles, several workers lost their jobs as bookings evaporate. A stage lighting company in Las Vegas called Christie Lites laid off about 20 workers this week, and a hotel in downtown Seattle is doing away with an entire department, former employees of both said. As many as 50 people lost their jobs after the cancellation of the popular South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

AD

AD

So far, many of the job losses have been concentrated in the travel, tourism, events and trucking industries. Economists fear there could be more layoffs in the coming weeks, as supply chains come to a halt and people stay home and spend less.

“We will definitely see an effect on jobs from the coronavirus, and it could be pretty large in leisure and hospitality,” said Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecruiter. “The first thing we’ll see is a reduction in hours. We hear many reports of employers canceling staff everywhere except in health care.”

On Monday in Los Angeles, Sam Creighton was called into a mandatory noon meeting, where she and 20 colleagues were fired from the China Visa Service Center. Creighton helped Americans get travel documents to China, but business plummeted as groups and individuals canceled trips to Asia out of virus fear. The company used to process around 400 visas a month. In February, that fell to 22. The China Visa Service Center did not return a request for comment.

AD

AD

“This job was my paycheck," said Creighton, 27, who worked at the firm for about three years. “I really don’t know what to do next."

Baiden King was laid off from her job at a bake shop in Omaha, on Tuesday, because online sales and customer traffic had dried up dramatically -- especially after the state’s first case of covid-19 was reported nearby. King said her manager pulled her aside when she showed up for her shift that morning, and told her she had no choice. King made $11 an hour.

“If my job’s laying off people I can only imagine other employers are as well,” said King, who is preparing to move back in with her parents. “I’m not sure anyone will be hiring.”

AD

These early coronavirus-related jobs cuts appear to have mostly affected younger, entry-level employees and gig workers. Workers receiving pink slips said they have no idea if these layoffs will be permanent or temporary, and it’s nearly impossible to look for another job right now as many companies are instituting hiring freezes. Uncertainty is high, and as people lose jobs — or fear losing jobs — they typically scale back spending even more, which has a ripple effect on local economies.

AD

The port of Los Angeles, the busiest port in the United States, has become a “ghost town,” four workers said. They have never seen anything like this before, not even during the Great Recession.

Shippers Transport Express sent layoff notices at the end of February to 145 drivers, who transport big containers from Asia from the LA port to corporate warehouse hubs. The company told workers there’s been a “near shutdown” of its operations at the port “for the foreseeable future." Many factories closed in China, stunting shipments to the United States.

AD

“I’ve been working the ports for 13 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Randy L. Williams, a trucker for Shippers Transport Express. “I’m glad I didn’t buy a house yet.”

He said the port typically handles over 1,000 containers a night at their part of the port, including some Walmart products, and now it’s down to 200. He’s worked two days in the past two weeks.

AD

Williams has dipped into his savings and money is tight with a son in college. But he has union benefits and has applied for unemployment insurance. He’s also been able to save from years of $29 an hour pay. Not everyone at the port has that situation.

Josue Alvarez drives for another company operating at the port, XPO Logistics, but he is classified as an independent driver, meaning he gets no vacation or sick days or health insurance. He has to pay for his truck and all the related expenses. He typically makes $2,000 a week, but since mid-February, that’s dropped to $300, a level he can’t survive on for long.

AD

“There’s a lot of uncertainty right now. My dispatchers say it will get worse before it gets better,” said Alvarez, who is 26 and lives with his parents. His father is also a trucker at the port. They show up early every day hoping there will be work, but in the past two weeks they almost always get sent home with no pay.

AD

“The disruption to trade will be felt well beyond the dock workers,” said Stephen Levy, senior economist at the Center for Continuing Study of the California Economy. “Half of China’s goods come to the port of Los Angeles. That will be felt by warehouse workers, truckers and people in the wholesale trade.”

Some UPS drivers in Los Angeles have seen their hours and pay scaled back. Ron Herrera, international vice president of the Western Region Teamsters, the union representing UPS drivers, said it was because of decline in shipments due to the spread of coronavirus. A UPS spokesman said it was a “routine” staffing adjustment and those drivers “are allowed to work at either a full or a part-time” UPS facility.

AD

The major airlines, weathering a massive decline in travelers, have not started layoffs yet, but nearly all have canceled routes and many have put on a hiring freeze, said Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO, which represents about 50,000 flight attendants at 20 airlines. It’s a major turnaround from the start of the year, when airlines projected they would need to add thousands of flight attendants. Now hours are rapidly being scaled back and everyone is on edge about what’s next.

AD

“It’s just like a factory: When it slows down, and they cut all of the overtime hours, that is a massive pay cut for people right off the top,” Nelson said.

Some of the hardest hit so far are gig workers and independent contractors. They are caught in a sort of limbo: Work is drying up, meaning they are effectively laid off, but they don’t get to collect unemployment insurance. A payroll tax cut that President Trump has proposed would not help them.

AD

“It’s kind of like: I’m laid off, but I’m not,” said Chad Denick, 35, who was told Monday he no longer needed to report to his job as a catering contractor for a tech firm because employees would be working from home for the rest of the month. “But this is what I know: I don’t have a job at least until April.”

Denick has stopped going out to restaurants and scaled back on purchases like the $20 phone-charging mat he picked up a few days ago after work.

AD

The cancellation of major conferences, including South by Southwest, Austin’s annual tech, music and film festival, has also created ripple effects of lost gigs. For Elle Mahoney, a freelance stage manager and producer, the SXSW cancellations knocked out 10 percent of her income. She just got engaged but has put wedding planning on hold including picking a wedding date.

AD

“Everything is just on hold,” said Mahoney, 35, who is reaching out to people she used to nanny for, to help make up lost pay. "It’s just really hard for us to depend on money from gig to gig.”

Lisa Sato, who owns an events production company in Sausalito, California, has been inundated with calls from freelance technicians, stage managers and lighting designers asking if she has “any work at all.” But of the eight events she was supposed to produce in March, all but one canceled. She’s worried about the lack of a safety net for these workers. She hasn't seen anything like this in the event business, except for the eight months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

AD

It’s been a similar flood of phone calls to Sherry Caserta, who owns Travel Employment Agency in Kansas City, Missouri. She’s begun telling potential applicants that their chances of landing a new job “are limited right now" as job postings are evaporating.

“The layoffs are already happening,” she said. “Most of these are last-hired, first-fired situations, but I’m really seeing it pick up this week in big cities: Atlanta, New York, Chicago.”

Workers expressed shock at how quickly they were laid off or saw gigs go away. Alex Brown, who made $12 an hour overseeing marketing for a boutique travel agency in Atlanta, received an email Monday saying she was being laid off because of nose-diving sales and a falling stock market. Her boss told her that he would get in touch “when this all blows over.”

“Even with that, I really wasn’t expecting to get laid off so soon," she said.

Brown, 22, isn’t quite sure where to find new work. She’s emailed her former manager at an upscale restaurant and plans to talk to her boss at a gelato shop, where she currently works one shift a week, to see if she can get more hours. But she’s afraid those places will be struggling soon, too.

“I don’t even know where I should be looking," Brown said. “Which businesses are actually going to be hiring long-term for this strange year ahead of us? Everyone is cutting back.”