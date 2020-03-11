Nationwide, RealPage found that 370,942 new apartment units are scheduled to be completed in 2020, about a 50 percent increase over the 246,779 units completed in 2019. Demand for apartments continues to be strong, with 95.8 percent of all apartments occupied during the fourth quarter of 2019 and rents increasing by 2.8 percent compared with 2018.
RealPage’s analysis found that in 44 of the 50 largest metropolitan areas with the most apartments, more apartment units will be completed in 2020 than in 2019. The top five markets expecting the largest number of new apartment units are Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Houston and Atlanta.
The D.C. metro area is projected to have 16,291 new apartment units built by the end of 2020, compared with 8,544 new apartments in 2019. Demand for apartments in the area has kept occupancy rates high at 96 percent and rents rose by 2.9 percent, both in line with the national median occupancy and rent rates.
Rents rose at a much higher rate in 2019 in many cities. They increased 8.1 percent in Phoenix, 5.7 percent in Las Vegas, 5.2 percent in Nashville, 4.8 percent in Greensboro/Winston-Salem, N.C., and 4.7 percent in Charlotte.
Los Angeles will have the highest percentage increase in the number of apartments completed in 2020, with 131 percent more in 2020 than in 2019. Boston comes in second, with an increase of 119 percent, followed by Houston at 111 percent and Washington, D.C., with an expected 91 percent more apartments to be finished in 2020 compared with 2019.
