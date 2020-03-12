U.S. markets reeled Wednesday after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, with the Dow shedding nearly 1,500 points to fall into a bear market, which marks a 20-percent drop its all-time high. The WHO’s action reflected its view that nations aren’t working quickly or aggressively enough to fight covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The pneumonia-like illness has spread to every continent save Antarctica since it first emerged in China late last year, sickening more than 120,000 people and claiming more than 4,300 lives. More than 1,000 cases and 30 fatalities have been confirmed in the United States.
“The travel ban to Europe ex-UK was met with consternation, given that it is likely to put even more pressure on the travel industry and further reduce demand for oil,” Kristina Hooper, global market strategist at Invesco, said in an email to The Post. "In addition, we seem to be a long way from actual passage of a fiscal stimulus package at a time when the stock market is eager to see legislation passed that directly addresses the economic problems created by the spread of the coronavirus and efforts to contain it.”
The White House and Congress are at odds over what type of economic rescue package to assemble. The Trump administration has pushed the idea of new tax cuts and delayed tax filings as a way to boost the economy, as well as expanding sick leave benefits and helping the airline, hotel, and cruise industries. Democrats are moving ahead in the House of Representatives with a plan to expand unemployment insurance, provide more sick leave, and assure food benefits are available for people who lose their jobs and need emergency assistance.
"The bad news for the travel, entertainment, leisure, and energy industries resulting from the virus fears, initial unemployment claims are likely to move higher soon,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote in commentary Thursday. “Measures of consumer and business confidence are likely to drop sharply soon as well. A recession isn’t inevitable, but it certainly is becoming more likely.”
Oil prices under siege as Saudi-Russia standoff plays out
Oil markets remain under siege as the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia drives prices so low that many companies may not make it through a contraction.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, and West Texas Intermediate were both trading in the low $30s, which is about half of what most private oil companies need to make some profit.
“Saudi Arabia has played a crucial role in causing the massive price drop,” said John Kilduff of Again Capital. “The kingdom has gone from being the oil market caretaker to being a homewrecker.
“Saudi Arabia is engaging in marketplace war fare, pure and simple, not missing an opportunity to make matters worse for its oil producing rivals, Russia and U.S. operators,” he said.
Claudio Galimberti, the head of demand, refining and agriculture analytics at S&P Global Platts, said in a Wednesday analysis that he sees “a very deep contraction, particularly in the first half of the year.” He also assumes the pandemic to be over by August.
The oil war, which may lower gasoline and fuel prices in the short term, could decimate the U. S.shale oil industry very quickly, putting millions out of work across oil, trucking and service industries.
Occidental Petroleum is one of the hardest hit U.S. oil companies; its stock fell 18 percent Wednesday. Oxy, as it is known, has seen its market value shrivel since its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum last year. Its market cap is now below $11 billion, compared with $50 billion before the acquisition.
Activist investors Carl Icahn is seeking to increase his 10 percent stake in the oil company and take control, according to the Wall Street Journal.