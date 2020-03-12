A day after the 11-year bull market ended, Wall Street’s losses showed no signs of letting up. The Dow Jones industrial average is signaling a 1,100-point drop at the open Thursday on President Trump’s announcement that he would restrict all travel from Europe for 30 days to stem the spread of coronavirus.

U.S. markets reeled Wednesday after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, with the Dow shedding nearly 1,500 points to fall into a bear market, which marks a 20-percent drop its all-time high. The WHO’s action reflected its view that nations aren’t working quickly or aggressively enough to fight covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The pneumonia-like illness has spread to every continent save Antarctica since it first emerged in China late last year, sickening more than 120,000 people and claiming more than 4,300 lives. More than 1,000 cases and 30 fatalities have been confirmed in the United States.

“The travel ban to Europe ex-UK was met with consternation, given that it is likely to put even more pressure on the travel industry and further reduce demand for oil,” Kristina Hooper, global market strategist at Invesco, said in an email to The Post. "In addition, we seem to be a long way from actual passage of a fiscal stimulus package at a time when the stock market is eager to see legislation passed that directly addresses the economic problems created by the spread of the coronavirus and efforts to contain it.”

The White House and Congress are at odds over what type of economic rescue package to assemble. The Trump administration has pushed the idea of new tax cuts and delayed tax filings as a way to boost the economy, as well as expanding sick leave benefits and helping the airline, hotel, and cruise industries. Democrats are moving ahead in the House of Representatives with a plan to expand unemployment insurance, provide more sick leave, and assure food benefits are available for people who lose their jobs and need emergency assistance.

"The bad news for the travel, entertainment, leisure, and energy industries resulting from the virus fears, initial unemployment claims are likely to move higher soon,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote in commentary Thursday. “Measures of consumer and business confidence are likely to drop sharply soon as well. A recession isn’t inevitable, but it certainly is becoming more likely.”