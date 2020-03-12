The Housing Partnership Network and the Minnesota Homeownership Center worked together to form Framework, which, according to their website, “approaches homeownership through a social justice lens working to democratize the homeownership process.”
The website and the app provide tools to establish a budget and to understand the financial side of buying and maintaining a home, along with courses and information about how to find a real estate agent, how to make an offer and how to prepare for a closing and moving.
In addition, they provide extensive information about home maintenance and repairs, how to manage contractors and tips about how to organize warranties and other household information. Homeowners can download a maintenance checklist and a free home maintenance booklet.
The app converts complicated or unfamiliar real estate terms such as escrow or amortization into simple language that buyers and homeowners can understand.
The goal of Framework and the Keep app is to help consumers build a more secure financial future for their family. The app and website are continually updated with new information based on buyer and homeowner feedback about whether it is user-friendly and contains information consumers need.
The Framework site also has developed a network of housing counselors to make it easier for buyers and homeowners to access individualized assistance when they need it.
For information about homeownership education and the online course, click here.
To download the app, which is available free of charge on iOS and Android systems, click here.
