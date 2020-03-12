The Defense Department said it “wishes to reconsider” one aspect of how it compared prices for the two competitors, which Campbell-Smith concluded that the Defense Department had made a mistake on that aspect of the procurement. It also asked to reconsider its approach to requirements for online marketplaces that Defense agencies can use to select cloud-based applications.
Attorneys representing Amazon opposed the motion. An Amazon spokesman called the ruling “flawed" and said “corrective action” is needed.
“We are pleased that the DoD has acknowledged ‘substantial and legitimate’ issues that affected the JEDI award decision, and that corrective action is necessary," Amazon Web Services spokesman Drew Herdener said in a statement. “We look forward to complete, fair, and effective corrective action that fully insulates the re-evaluation from political influence and corrects the many issues affecting the initial flawed award.”
Microsoft vice president for communications Frank Shaw said the Defense Department should not change its approach.
“We believe the Department of Defense made the correct decision when they awarded the contract, "Shaw wrote in an emailed statement. “However, we support their decision to reconsider a small number of factors as it is likely the fastest way to resolve all issues and quickly provide the needed modern technology to people across our armed forces. Throughout this process, we’ve focused on listening to the needs of the DoD, delivering the best product, and making sure nothing we did delayed the procurement process. We are not going to change this approach now.”
A Defense Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday’s decision.