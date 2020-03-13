Dow Jones industrial average futures are calling for a more than 1,100-point spike at the open. The Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq are also signaling surges in excess of 5 percent. Emergency action by the Federal Reserve to free up $1.5 trillion to smooth operations of the massive U.S. Treasury market and an Oval Office speech from President Trump outlining the beginning of the White House’s response to the U.S. outbreak sent investors into complete panic Wednesday, resulting in a jaw-dropping 10 percent decline for the Dow and the week’s second forced halt to trading.
Wall Street’s stunning meltdown over the past month has erased most of the stock market gains since Trump’s surprise election in November 2016. At its Feb. 12 peak, the Dow had climbed more than 61 percent; by Thursday’s close, that number had been shaved to roughly 11 percent.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization designated the coronavirus a global pandemic. The disease has sickened more than 135,000 worldwide and killed nearly 5,000. And after months of edging closer, the coronavirus has taken root throughout the United States and upended daily life for the foreseeable future.
Scores of states have shuttered public schools, leaving parents to find child care or miss work. The NCAA canceled “March Madness,” its premier annual showcase, disappointing millions of fans. Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League likewise placed their seasons in limbo joining the National Basketball Association, which acted one day earlier. Musicians are postponing tours or canceling them altogether. Public tours of the White House have been canceled and the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings will be off-limits to tourists starting April 1. Even Mickey Mouse was sidelined when Disneyland said it would close through the end of this month.
Hackers are seizing on coronavirus fears to steal data, researchers warn
Chinese hackers have used fake documents about the coronavirus to deliver malicious software and steal sensitive user information, according to a report this week from researchers documenting a growing wave of cybercrime exploiting fears about the pandemic.
As the novel coronavirus has spread, cybercriminals and spies have taken advantage of the growing demand for information by loading malicious software into tracking maps, government reports and health fact sheets in numerous languages. New websites with variations on “coronavirus” in their Internet addresses also have exploded, with many of them masking online scams.
Among the most sophisticated efforts is being led by a group of Chinese hackers, dubbed Vicious Panda by cybersecurity researchers at Check Point, an Israeli-based technology company. Vicious Panda used a fake document, purportedly disclosing coronavirus infection information from the Mongolian Health Ministry, to lure Internet users into sharing sensitive personal information, with the goal of gaining access to computers and smartphones, according to the Check Point report.
The disease “is presenting not only a physical threat but a cyber threat as well,” Lotem Finkelsteen, Check Point’s head of threat intelligence, said in a news release Thursday.