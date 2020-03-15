The actions came as the economy was hurtling toward a recession as the coronavirus outbreak shut down wide swaths of U.S. society. The Fed vowed Sunday to “use its full range of tools” to support the economy and the “smooth functioning of markets.”

In the coming months, the Fed will purchase at least $700 billion more in bonds as part of its new quantitative easing. The majority of that, at least $500 billion, will be U.S. Treasury bonds. The rest will be mortgage-backed securities.

The ultra low interest rates are expected to remain until the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus downturn.

“The [Fed] expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events,” the central bank wrote in a statement released Sunday evening.

Layoffs have already begun across the country as large and small businesses see a dramatic decrease in sales. The Dow jones industrial average remains in bear market territory after the swiftest 20 percent plunge in U.S. stock market history.

The moves Sunday come on the heels of the Fed making an emergency interest rate cut on March 3 and a large $1.5 trillion injection into the bond market last week to ensure sufficient liquidity for normal market operations.

All but one Fed leader voted in favor of the extraordinary actions. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester preferred to keep interest rates slightly higher, but she was overruled.

Trump has been pestering the Fed for days to do more to prop up markets and try to prevent the economy from falling into a recession. Most economists have urged Congress and the White House to do a major stimulus package to protect workers and businesses from collapse. Lower interest rates are unlikely to do much to boost the economy if people are staying in their homes because of quarantines and fear of catching the virus, many economists point out.

In addition to cutting interest rates Sunday, the central bank also announced it would extend U.S. dollar swap lines to other key nations, including Japan, England, Europe, Canada and Switzerland to ensure those nations have enough dollar reserves on hand. This is another move straight out of the Fed’s 2008 emergency playbook.