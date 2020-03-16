McConnell laid out these parameters of what could be Congress’ next response to the coronavirus pandemic, following enactment of an $8.3 billion package focused on the public health care system, and House passage of a bill last week aimed at safety net programs including sick leave, unemployment insurance and food stamps. Monday evening, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin -- who negotiated the House bill with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) -- and other top administration officials met with GOP senators at the Capitol to address concerns over that bill and discuss next steps.

“We’re here to update the Senate on existing legislation,” Mnuchin said heading into the meeting. “And more importantly, we have a lot of work to do from here, so we’re gonna start working with the Senate on new bills as well.”

Industries including airlines, cruise lines and casinos have been seeking Congress’ help as everyday life in America screeches to a halt under the growing coronavirus threat. Stocks took another beating Monday as the Dow Jones industrial average closed down nearly 3,000 points. The disruptions caused by the pandemic spread to all corners of society as schools closed nationwide and the federal government recommended against gatherings with more than 10 people.

Senate Finance Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) said his committee was working on a “phase three economic stimulus package, which should include help for everyday Americans, as well as small businesses and major industries, so they can keep their doors open and workers on the job.”

Senate Democrats also have an ambitious wish-list. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) proposed a $750 billion package to address everything from hospital capacity and loan forbearance to treatment affordability and remote learning.

“We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis,” Schumer said. “The kinds of targeted measures we are putting together will mainline money into the economy and directly into the hands of families that need it most.”

On a House Democratic conference call, House committee chairs discussed ideas including: cash payments to individuals; infrastructure investments; expanded Medicaid spending; anti-price-gouging measures; airline industry support; and assistance to local transit agencies and Amtrak, according to a person on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it. The list is expected to evolve although Democratic leaders hope to have a firmer package of proposals toward the end of the week.

First, though, the Senate must act on legislation passed by the House last week that devotes tens of billions of dollars to new paid sick leave benefits, unemployment insurance, free coronavirus testing, and food safety programs. Complicating matters, the legislation -- which passed just before 1 a.m. Saturday after a flurry of last-minute negotiations -- requires technical changes that the House must pass and send to the Senate. Several congressional aides suggested these could be more far-reaching than Secretary Treasury Steven Mnuchin indicated when announcing the necessary changes over the weekend.

At the same time, a few Republican senators were pushing changes they want to see to the House-passed bill. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) contacted fellow senators to urge them to include tax rebates and low-interest loans. “The House approach simply doesn’t go far enough and it doesn’t go fast enough,” Cotton told reporters.

Trump, whose strong support for the legislation Friday helped it pass the House by a wide bipartisan margin, suggested at a briefing with his coronavirus task force that he could be open to changing the legislation in the Senate.

“That may make it even better,” Trump said. “So we may go back and forth with the House a little bit, but both will be in a very positive fashion.”

However, a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said the administration supports the House-passed bill and doesn’t want to see it bogged down by lawmakers trying to make additions to it, since that could end up delaying the benefits in the bill arriving for the people who need them. This official said the administration was willing to absorb criticism “on the issues this package raises as the conversation continues to unfold." Multiple ideas are in play for the third package, this official said, adding the administration would like to forge a path forward with Congress as quickly as possible on next steps.

The third package is likely to include pouring additional federal funding into improving public health infrastructure to deal with the outbreak, according to congressional aides. Funding for local transit authorities and cleaning supplies to disinfect city subways and buses have also come up as likely critical needs, according to one person with knowledge of internal discussions.

The measure is also likely to include the biggest actions to date to assuage broader concerns of an economic slowdown. The payroll tax cut called for by the president has gotten a lukewarm reception by lawmakers in both parties, but it is unclear exactly what other broad-based stimulus measures could receive bipartisan support. Democrats and a handful of Republicans have backed disbursing direct cash payments to tens of millions of poor and middle class Americans to help them weather the downturn. Among these is Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) who released a proposal Monday stating: “Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy.”

Republican aides are also exploring whether the next coronavirus package makes sense as a vehicle for an infrastructure package, according to a lobbyist with knowledge of internal discussions.

Other measures likely to be included could take aim at strengthening the federal safety net. Democratic lawmakers are eyeing much more aggressive expansion of unemployment insurance as firms are expected to rapidly shed jobs. Democratic lawmakers are also likely to push for a much larger expansion of Medicaid than the one approved in the initial House package. Officials fear rising unemployment could lead to a dramatic surge in the number of Medicaid beneficiaries, which could financially hamstring states just as state tax revenue also take a hit from declining business activity.

Targeted financial help for specific industries is also widely expected in the next package, but lawmakers are skittish about advancing bailouts for large firms at a time of widespread economic uncertainty. The Trump administration has said it will work with Congress on financial help for the airline, cruise, and hospitality industry. Senior administration officials are considering zero-interest loans and tax deferrals, among other measures.