After an emergency meeting, the Federal Reserve announced Sunday that it would slash the benchmark interest rate to between zero and 0.25 percent (down from a range of 1 to 1.25 percent) and buy $700 billion Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. The Fed also said it would revive the crisis-era program of bond purchases known as “quantitative easing," in which the central bank buys hundreds of billions of dollars in bonds to further push down rates and keep markets flowing freely.

The Fed intervention was its most dramatic since the 2008 financial crisis, and it comes as central banks around the world are making dramatic moves to keep the global economy running as travel grinds to halt, businesses shut their doors and people stay home to limit the spread of the virus that has killed thousands of people worldwide and been detected in dozens of countries and nearly every state. But the steep futures declines suggest that investors are scared the central bank might now be out of tools to guard against a recession.

“There can be no denying the Fed’s commitment to action but its dramatic move will initially stoke further debate as to whether the monetary medicine will work, on the economy or markets or both,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, wrote in commentary Monday.

More people have now died from the coronavirus outside of China than inside, a worrying sign of how quickly the virus has spread beyond the country where it first emerged. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called for the cancellation or postponement of any gathering larger than 50 people for the next eight weeks. As of Sunday night, about 3,500 coronavirus cases had been reported in the United States, though experts believe the true number is much higher.

Nearly every aspect of American life has been upended as officials scramble to slow the speed of transmission by canceling conferences, sporting events, shuttering businesses and canceling in-person classes for students. The complete shutdown could be crucial in getting the outbreak under control, but it also threatens to tip the economy into a recession in a period that had otherwise been one of outstanding economic strength.

“The immediate decline in stock futures showed that monetary policy won’t be enough to soothe investor confidence,” said Andrew Smith, chief investment officer at Delos Capital Advisors, in an email. Despite Sunday’s rate cut, “markets will remain volatile until investors get a sense of the economic damage from the coronavirus.”

Paid sick leave: Who gets it during the coronavirus outbreak There's growing consensus that Americans need to stay home to help prevent the spread of covid-19, especially if they feel sick or have a suspected or confirmed case of the coronavirus. The health of the nation comes first, experts say, but there's broad concern that many workers might be forced to choose between staying home or getting paid if they feel under the weather or need to care for a sick relative. On Saturday, the House passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act after negotiations with the White House. The bill, supported by President Trump and headed to the Senate, aims to provide money to most American workers stuck at home due to the outbreak. If the bill is approved by the Senate and signed by Trump, it would grant two weeks of paid sick leave to most workers at 100 percent of their normal salary. It would also provide as much as 12 weeks of paid family leave at 67 percent of the person's normal pay for most workers. But there's a catch: It doesn't cover everyone. Small and midsize companies are required to provide these benefits. "Gig" workers and those who are self-employed also get them. But large companies with more than 500 employees are not mentioned in the bill. Experts say that's a significant loophole. In a worst-case scenario, 6.7 million U.S. workers could be left without any sick pay at all, according to a calculation by the Center for American Progress, a liberal-leaning think tank. That's less than 5 percent of the nation's nearly 159 million workers. To find out who qualifies for sick and paid leave according to the legislation, read more here. By Heather Long