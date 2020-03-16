Wall Street braced for more carnage Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average projected to shed more than 1,000 points at the open as investors were spooked by the Federal Reserve’s move to slash interest rates to nearly to zero to protect the economy against a coronavirus-fueled recession.

The Dow’s projected decline was steep enough to trigger the New York Stock Exchange’s “limit down” freeze on futures, which is meant to guard against emotional or chaotic trading at open.

After an emergency meeting, the Federal Reserve announced Sunday that it would slash the benchmark interest rate to between zero and 0.25 percent (down from a range of 1 to 1.25 percent) and buy $700 billion Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. The Fed also said it would revive the crisis-era program of bond purchases known as “quantitative easing," in which the central bank buys hundreds of billions of dollars in bonds to further push down rates and keep markets flowing freely.

The Fed intervention was its most dramatic since the 2008 financial crisis, and it comes as central banks around the world are making dramatic moves to keep the global economy running as travel grinds to halt, businesses shut their doors and people stay home to limit the spread of the virus that has killed thousands of people worldwide and been detected in dozens of countries and nearly every state. But the steep futures declines suggest that investors are scared the central bank might now be out of tools to guard against a recession.

“There can be no denying the Fed’s commitment to action but its dramatic move will initially stoke further debate as to whether the monetary medicine will work, on the economy or markets or both,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, wrote in commentary Monday.

More people have now died from the coronavirus outside of China than inside, a worrying sign of how quickly the virus has spread beyond the country where it first emerged. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called for the cancellation or postponement of any gathering larger than 50 people for the next eight weeks. As of Sunday night, about 3,500 coronavirus cases had been reported in the United States, though experts believe the true number is much higher.

Nearly every aspect of American life has been upended as officials scramble to slow the speed of transmission by canceling conferences, sporting events, shuttering businesses and canceling in-person classes for students. The complete shutdown could be crucial in getting the outbreak under control, but it also threatens to tip the economy into a recession in a period that had otherwise been one of outstanding economic strength.

“The immediate decline in stock futures showed that monetary policy won’t be enough to soothe investor confidence,” said Andrew Smith, chief investment officer at Delos Capital Advisors, in an email. Despite Sunday’s rate cut, “markets will remain volatile until investors get a sense of the economic damage from the coronavirus.”