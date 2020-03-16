The jaw-dropping swings of recent weeks have erased most Wall Street’s gains since Trump’s 2016 election, and the VIX volatility index has reached its third-highest level ever. All major U.S. indices are now in a bear market, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq shredding more than 25 percent off their February highs, and the Dow Jones industrial average down 28 percent.

Panic reached a fever-pitch Monday morning as investors reacted to the Fed’s plan to slash interest rates to zero, buy $700 billion in government bonds and mortgage-backed securities and revive a crisis-era “quantitative easing” program. The S&P 500 tumbled more than 8 percent less than a minute into the session, triggering the fourth forced halt to trading in two weeks. The Dow plunged more than 2,250 points,

There was some bounce back as the day progressed, but it disappeared as the closing bell neared. With about 30 minutes left in the session, the Dow had cratered more than 2,700 points, or 11.7 percent. The S&P 500 plunged nearly 10.8 percent and tech-heavy Nasdaq skidded 10.7 percent.

“The only certainty at this point is more volatility,” Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of Independent Advisor Alliance, wrote in commentary Monday . “I would expect the market to price in a recession, and if that turns out not to be the case — or if credible and specific fiscal and public health policies are put in place to contain the economic and public health risks — that is when you will begin to see a bottom in the stock market.”

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Monday that Trump -- who pays acute attention to the markets and frequently tweets about its performance -- is “very calm” about the barrage of losses. “It is what it is,” he said.

“For long-term investors, I think it affords a great opportunity to buy,” Kudlow said of the market volatility in an interview Monday on Fox Business. “You’re investing in America for the long run. This has given an opportunity with this big correction and so forth and so on.”

The Fed’s emergency moves come as central banks around the world have taken drastic action to keep the global economy running as travel grinds to halt, businesses shut their doors and people stay home to limit the spread of the virus that has killed thousands of people worldwide and been detected in dozens of countries and nearly every state. But there’s no policy that can undo the damage, and no way to know when the disruption will end.

“The actions that the Fed took and other central banks around the world are taking may be a reflection of how much is going to be required to turn around this economic slowdown,” said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “We don’t know how steep it will be, but the dramatic action has reinforced the markets perception that this is going to be a pretty significant downturn.”

Goldman Sachs recently downgraded its outlook for the U.S. economy this year, predicting zero growth in the first two quarters of 2020. And the recent weeks of steep sell-offs are compounding the pain for travel and hospitality companies that have been hit hard by cratering demand. Major carriers such as United, Delta and American Airlines are slashing capacity and revenue forecasts, and some airline executives are foregoing at least some of their pay. The sector also is reaching out to the government to obtain as much as $50 billion in financial assistance.

The number of major retailers that have or will shut their doors through March to contain the coronavirus jumped over the weekend, a roster that includes Apple, Patagonia and Abercrombie & Fitch. And though store closures could be crucial to slowing the speed of transmission, it also blunts consumer spending, which powers 70 percent of the U.S. economy.

“What we’ve learned together (in China) has helped us all develop the best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response,” Apple said in a statement Friday announcing closures of all its stores outside Greater China. “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance.”

Everlane, Nike, Glossier, REI, Urban Outfitters and Lululemon have also announced closures, and several major U.S. cities, including New York, have ordered bars and restaurants to close in last-ditch efforts to stem the spread of the virus. The companies have emphasized that they’ll keep their online operations running, but some are warning of possible shipment delays. Some companies in the hardest-hit industries have already begun laying off employees.

“Consumer spending will go down as people stay home because of the coronavirus. That will hit a number of industries particularly hard, such as the service industry, travel providers, live entertainment venues, movie theaters, and more,” WalletHub CEO Odysseas Papadimitriou said in comments emailed to The Post. “That in turn could lead to a domino effect, with turmoil in one industry spilling over to another. For example, if a restaurant owner can no longer pay rent, the property owner might not be able to pay its loan, and the bank that made the loan might end up suffering as well.”