The condo at 11400 Washington Plaza West #1103, in Reston’s well-known Heron House, offers views of Lake Anne from many rooms and a balcony that overlooks the lake. The price tag of $269,900, a drop of $30,000 since the condo was initially listed in October 2019, reflects an important flaw that makes the unit less affordable than it may seem: The monthly condo fee is $1,467. However, the fee does include all utilities other than cable TV. Annual property taxes are $4,860.
The median sales price in Fairfax County in January was $515,400, according to Bright MLS, significantly higher than this condo. Buyers need to include all costs when comparing properties, since a higher-priced single-family home or townhouse with a lower homeowners’ association fee could have lower overall monthly payments. A real estate agent can also evaluate future resale value, which could be limited by a high condo fee.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, built in 1966, has 1,259 square feet and floor-to-ceiling windows in many rooms that frame views of Lake Anne and the surrounding trees and pedestrian-only plaza. The living room has corner windows, parquet flooring and access to the balcony. A separate dining room is nearby. The enclosed galley-style kitchen has a floor-to-ceiling window overlooking the lake. The kitchen and bathrooms can use updating.
In addition to its size and views, the condo may also be attractive because of its prime location. Just outside the building are several restaurants, a coffee shop, a weekly farmers market and a community center with an art gallery, fitness classes and a ceramics studio. Residents can bike or hike Reston’s miles of trails, kayak or boat on the lake and take advantage of the community’s basketball and tennis courts and swimming pools.
Assigned schools include Lake Anne Elementary, Langston Hughes Middle School and South Lakes High. All three schools have a below-average rating from GreatSchools.org based on test scores.
For a video tour, click here.
For more information, contact Rob Chevez, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty, at 703-587-0995.
Read more:
New condos — a great option for first-time buyers — are in greater supply in the D.C. area this year