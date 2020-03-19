Studios had previously postponed a slew of spring movies including superhero adventure “Black Widow” and “Fast and Furious” sequel “F9.” But this is the first July film to be delayed.
In a statement, Illumination founder Chris Meledandri said the film simply couldn’t be completed in an era of studio closures and remote work. “In response to the severity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris,” Meledandri said. “This means we will be unable to finish ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru,’ in time for our planned global releases.”
This marks Hollywood’s first release delay as a result of a production shutdown. Many expect a cascade of such delays as shows and films stop production to slow the spread of the virus.
“Gru,” part of the “Despicable Me” universe, is the sequel to the 2015 film “Minions” which grossed $1.16 billion around the world.