Before covid-19, market research firm NPD Group forecast restaurant digital orders would grow by double-digits through 2020 with growth across all service modes including delivery, on premises and carryout.
In the United States, Domino’s generates 65 percent of sales via digital channels across Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter, as well as a proprietary ordering platform called Domino’s Hotspots that service more than 200,000 nontraditional delivery locations. The company has also introduced contactless delivery in the U.S. to respond to the epidemic.
“While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to keep feeding our neighbors through delivery and carryout means that a small sense of normalcy is still available to everyone,” said Domino’s CEO Richard Allison in a statement. “Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they’re not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry.”
Outplacement firm Challenger Gray & Christmas estimates 4 million U.S. restaurant workers face the risk of layoffs as restaurants close their doors. Some restaurant groups have instituted emergency paid sick leave but, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just over half of service workers have access to paid leave.
Domino’s spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre-Petko said the new hires could involve "anything from delivery driver to pizza maker to customer service representative, or manager.”
Domino’s and franchise locations employ 120,000 people across the United States.