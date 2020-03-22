“Getting through” should be the watchword — alleviating cash shortages that force businesses to lay off employees, default on their debts, lose their leases or fail to pay their suppliers. If we could do that with every business that was viable before the pandemic and likely to be viable after, then many of the other bad outcomes — families going without food, people defaulting on their debt, renters being evicted, local governments unable to raise revenue — can be avoided.

When done right, pro-business subsidies can not only be pro worker, but can help avoid triggering the vicious cycle of unemployment, defaults, bankruptcies and business failures known as a recession.

AD

AD

The key to “doing it right” is forbearance.

Forbearance is giving businesses that have suddenly lost all or most of their sales a reprieve on paying their landlord and their lenders. Instead, the money owed now — over the next three months, let’s say — would be paid back once business has returned to normal. Forbearance is not forgiveness of an obligation, but neither is it using that obligation as an opportunity to profit off the bad fortunes of others.

Even in normal times, lenders and landlords — at least the good ones — regularly offer forbearance to businesses that hit a rough patch. Leases or loans are renegotiated so that the money they would have received during the hiatus is recouped gradually, through higher monthly rent checks or loan payments for the balance of the lease or the term of the loan. That’s relatively easy to do when it’s a few tenants or borrowers who are in trouble. It’s much harder when large numbers of debtors and tenants come knocking on the door pleading for forbearance all at the same time.

AD

AD

(Lenders, by the way, includes not only bankers, but also non-bank finance companies as well as suppliers who extend credit to retailers and other business customers.)

So how could the government give lenders and landlords the incentive and the liquidity to offer widespread forbearance? The quickest and most efficient way is by offering them tax credits, which is just an indirect and politically disguised way of sending them enough money to make them whole if they are willing to do the socially responsible thing.

The conditions for a forbearance tax credit could be fairly simple and involve a minimum of government red tape. Any business with fewer than 500 employees that can certify that it has suffered more than a 75 percent decline in sales as a result of the pandemic, and has kept at least 75 percent of its employees on the payroll, could apply to lenders and landlords for forbearance.

AD

AD

Lenders and landlords willing to provide such forbearance could then file for an immediate tax refund to cover for their eventual “loss” from all of the workouts they negotiate. In economic terms, the size of the credits would be roughly equal to the interest they could have earned if they had received their payments on time, and the interest they have to pay to borrow the temporary cash necessary to service their own debts.

For its part, the Internal Revenue Service could work out simple formulas for calculating the economic costs. And it could require that the amended return be audited by a certified public accountant who has reviewed the applications from tenants and borrowers. For the program to be effective, the tax credit would also have to be refundable — that is, retain its full value even if the landlord or lender did not pay any taxes the previous year. (That’s not uncommon in the real estate world. Just ask Donald Trump.)

Knowledgeable readers might point out that many of the loans or mortgages involved in such a program are no longer held by the banks that made them. Instead, they’ve been packaged with other loans and sold off in pieces to thousands of sophisticated investors. The agreements establishing these asset backed securities typically give the companies that manage them—generally banks—the authority to offer forbearance to borrowers.

AD

AD

To deal with the temporary disruption of monthly payments to the security holders, the Federal Reserve could set up a special facility for servicers to borrow the money at zero interest rate, using the underlying loans of the security as collateral. In terms of keeping lenders whole, the zero interest rate substitutes for the tax credit.

I have no idea what all of this would ultimately cost the government, but I’m pretty sure it would look like a rounding error compared to the trillions of dollars being tossed around in discussions now being held among Treasury officials and members of Congress. More widespread forbearance would reduce the amount of money that small businesses need to borrow under the $350 billion Small Business Administration loan guarantee program that has found broad, bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. Under that program, the portion of the loan used to keep workers on the payroll would ultimately be forgiven. And if more companies are able to retain more workers on their payrolls, that would reduce the cost and the administrative challenges of the expanded unemployment insurance program that Democrats have rightly demanded be part of the rescue package.

A more aggressive approach would be to add some stick to the carrot of tax credits and mandate that all lenders and landlords offer forbearance to eligible businesses. But that would almost certainly risk a legal challenge claiming that it amounts to an unconstitutional taking of private property without just compensation. The government could argue that the offer of a tax credit to cover financial loss would meet the constitutional test for just compensation. But the recent appointment of Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court — two private property zealots reflexively hostile to federal regulation — raises the risk that any mandatory forbearance provision would be overturned.

AD

AD

The tax credit outlined here is aimed at smaller businesses. Larger businesses with greater access to capital markets generally don’t face the same kind of cash squeeze as smaller firms. Those that do would be helped by other rescue programs Congress is considering, ones that would authorize the Treasury to make loans and temporary equity investments in large companies impacted by the pandemic. That’s what the government did with automakers Ford and Chrysler after the 2008 financial crisis, and wound up making a profit on it.

To its credit, the Trump administration is already moving to provide forbearance for homeowners. At the direction of their regulator Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which guarantee half of all home mortgages, have authorized lenders to provide grace periods of up to 12 months on mortgage payments to homeowners who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic. Private mortgage lenders are now talking about offering similar relief.

Indeed, over the past month, the generosity and concern shown by businesses for the well-being of workers, customers and the public has been remarkable. Over the coming months, that commitment to put public needs before private ones will surely be tested many times more. Given that socially responsible behavior so far, and the public backlash that would be suffered by any big company that abused its government rescue, Democrats in Congress should resist the instinct to impose a long list of conditions for government assistance aimed permanently curbing corporate abuses.