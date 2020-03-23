The layoffs, which will affect 2,600 hourly and salaried workers, and other moves will save the company $500 million to $1 billion, Culp wrote.
“With regard to our financial position, our company is sound,” he wrote. “However, what we don’t know about the magnitude and duration of this pandemic still outweighs what we do know.”
GE Aviation employs around 52,000 workers worldwide, half of whom are in the United States. The company also is discussing further reductions among international employees.
Culp wrote that other divisions of the company were scaling up to manufacture more CT scanners and ultrasound devices, mobile X-ray systems, ventilators and patient monitors to meet the demand of health care workers.
GE Aviation makes aircraft engines, including the machines that power Boeing’s 777s and 787 Dreamliners. The company said 33,000 of its engines are in service.
But the air travel industry has been one of the hardest hit by the social distancing many people are practicing because of the fast-spreading covid-19 virus. Airports have transformed into virtual ghost towns. Major air carriers — including United, American and Delta — announced major cuts in flight offerings. Regional airlines, which fly connecting routes on contract for mainline carriers, are in distress; Compass Airlines declared it would cease operations at the end of the month.
The aviation industry is hoping for a rescue package worth more than $50 billion from Congress, plus another $25 billion in loans and tax relief.
Culp told employees that GE was supporting aviation industry efforts for a bailout, but “we have not sought any provisions in stimulus bills that would benefit GE exclusively.”