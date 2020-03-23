For example, a unit in the Oglethorpe condominium in Hyattsville, Md., at 4410 Oglethorpe St. #501 is priced at $120,000. That’s well below the median sales price for a home in Prince George’s County, which was $320,000 in January, according to Bright MLS. This unit has a monthly condo fee of $463 that covers all utilities and common area maintenance in the mid-rise building. Annual property taxes are $1,642. The property sold for $115,000 in September 2019 and has been updated.
The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo unit #501 has 730 square feet and has been painted. Other updates include new carpet and new tile flooring in the bathroom. The kitchen, which is mostly enclosed, is adjacent to a combined living and dining area. The unit includes a washer and dryer.
Built in 1962, the Oglethorpe is in the Hyattsville Arts District within walking distance of a Whole Foods grocery store, a Yes! Organic Market, a Busboys and Poets restaurant and multiple other shops and restaurants, which are about a half-mile from the condo. The Riverdale MARC train station is also within walking distance, and the area is served by numerous bus routes. The Prince George’s Plaza Metro station and shopping mall are a little over a mile away.
The Oglethorpe has unassigned spaces in its parking lot.
Assigned schools include Hyattsville Elementary, Hyattsville Middle and Northwestern High, all three rated below average based on test scores by GreatSchools.org.
