Interview several real estate agents. You’ll want an experienced local real estate agent you can trust to provide you with market insight, marketing expertise and negotiating skills. Interviewing more than one agent gives you an opportunity to educate yourself on what agents think about your home’s appeal to buyers in the context of your neighborhood’s market. Just don’t fall into the trap of hiring the one who suggests the highest initial list price. The market ultimately determines the price and not an agent. The agent can provide a detailed comparative market analysis of your house and similar properties in the neighborhood to help you determine how best to appeal to buyers.

Check out the competition. Take an afternoon to go to view virtual tours and model homes in your price range to get an idea of what buyers are seeing.

Tour your own home. Taking the emotion out of selling can be tough for most homeowners, especially if you’re selling a place you love. But try to take the blinders off and see what a buyer will see. Look for places where small improvements such as swapping out the hardware, removing items or painting a wall can make a big difference.

Start packing. The sooner you start donating, selling, packing or trashing your items, the faster you’ll be ready for showings. Declutter and empty your closets so it looks like you have plenty of storage space.

Organize your paperwork. You can help your agent with the marketing, and eventually your own post-sale taxes, by pulling together information about your purchase of the house, home improvements and maintenance.

Clean and repair. Your agent can help you identify the best places to spend any home improvement money, but among the most important things you can do is hire professionals to get your home as pristine as possible. Make minor repairs to demonstrate how well you’ve maintained your home.

Stage your home inside and out. Don’t forget that a little landscaping and polishing the front doorknob can make the difference between a buyer driving by or touring your home. Curb appeal is just as important as staging the inside.

Price it right. Your agent can advise you on the price that fits your house and neighborhood. Don’t be tempted to “try out” a high price just to see if you can catch a buyer. Buyers may ignore your listing. A languishing listing that has been on the market for days with several price reductions ultimately sells for less than it would have gotten if priced to market on Day One.

Make your home available. While buyers shop online, they also want to look at your place in person at their convenience. It’s best to make that as easy as possible for them and your house can’t become their home if you are in there during showings. Get out and give them space to make a buying decision.