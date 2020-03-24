We asked Tracy Morris, owner of Tracy Morris Design in McLean, Va., for her advice on how to make a small bedroom feel larger.
Here are the tips Morris recommended in an email:
- Choose the right-size rug. Use a rug that is as large as possible. A small rug makes the space feel smaller. The rug should fill the room while not going under the nightstands or dresser. Be sure to add a rug pad for extra softness.
- Pick the right lamps. Lamps should be around 30 inches tall to add height to the space. Use bulbs that are 2700k for a warm, cozy light in the space.
- Layer window treatments to add softness. Use a sheer-lined Roman shade that lets light in the space, but that you can keep down during the day for privacy. Layer drapery with blackout lining on top for light protection.
- Don’t use undersized furniture. In small spaces it is tempting to use small pieces, but it can have the opposite effect and make the space feel even smaller.
- Use a variety of finishes. Using different complementary finishes adds visual interest to the space. A space that is too matchy-matchy can feel very heavy.
- Paint the walls and trim in the same color. Using two different colors chops up the space. Use a matte finish on the walls and a semi-gloss on the trim.
- Use a light color on the wall. Paint options include Benjamin Moore Tapestry Beige OC-32 and Benjamin Moore London Fog 1541.
- Choose artwork that inspires. Artwork is a very personal thing but try to find something that speaks to you and is calming. Opt for a single large piece of artwork instead of a gallery wall, which can break up the space and feel overwhelming.
