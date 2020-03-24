Choose the right-size rug. Use a rug that is as large as possible. A small rug makes the space feel smaller. The rug should fill the room while not going under the nightstands or dresser. Be sure to add a rug pad for extra softness.

Pick the right lamps. Lamps should be around 30 inches tall to add height to the space. Use bulbs that are 2700k for a warm, cozy light in the space.

Layer window treatments to add softness. Use a sheer-lined Roman shade that lets light in the space, but that you can keep down during the day for privacy. Layer drapery with blackout lining on top for light protection.

Don’t use undersized furniture. In small spaces it is tempting to use small pieces, but it can have the opposite effect and make the space feel even smaller.

Use a variety of finishes. Using different complementary finishes adds visual interest to the space. A space that is too matchy-matchy can feel very heavy.

Paint the walls and trim in the same color. Using two different colors chops up the space. Use a matte finish on the walls and a semi-gloss on the trim.

Use a light color on the wall. Paint options include Benjamin Moore Tapestry Beige OC-32 and Benjamin Moore London Fog 1541.