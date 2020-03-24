Ohio will follow a Trump administration order not to release daily jobless claims as some sectors of the economy grind to a standstill during the covid-19 crisis.

The state had provided daily updates, but said it would stop after a directive last week from the Department of Labor to embargo that data until national figures are released every Thursday.

“The data from these reports is monitored closely by policy makers and financial markets to determine appropriate actions in light of fast changing economic conditions,” the department wrote in a memo, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “As such, the data must remain embargoed until the national claims report is released the following Thursday at 8:30 a.m.”

Last week, 140,000 Ohioans filed for unemployment, up from just 5,000 applications the week before, the newspaper reported. The demand was such that it crashed the state’s website, though officials said the online portal was still the most efficient way to apply for benefits.

“This system was not built for a crisis. It was built to take care of what we could expect on a regular or even robust basis. But what we’re experiencing now is frankly unprecedented,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R) said during a news conference Monday.

Those numbers are likely to jump again next week, and could make March one of the worst months for job losses in the state’s history.

“We have been using words like unprecedented and historic and record-setting for the number of jobless claims we received in eight days. Those eight days exceeded the highest month on record,” said Bret Crow, spokesman for the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.