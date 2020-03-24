Markets starved for good news shot up Tuesday on faith that the stimulus was almost a given. The Dow Jones industrial average surged 2,112.98 points, or 11.4 percent, and pulled itself back above the 20,000 mark. The Dow finished the day at 20,704.91, its best day since 1933 and fourth best ever. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 9.4 percent to 2,447.33. That is the broad market’s best day since 2008. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 8.1 percent, to 7,417.86.
“It’s too early to be blindly optimistic, but the size and pace of the policy responses to this crisis are very encouraging,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “This is not a time to be heroes calling a market bottom, but we are keeping a close eyes on indications of light at the end of the tunnel.”
All 11 S&P sectors were positive, led by a beaten-down energy sector that had lost half of its value this year due to a collapse in oil prices. Energy posted a nearly 16 percent gain, led by oil giants such as Chevron.
Boeing, Home Depot, American Express, JP Morgan and Walt Disney — which have been savaged by the coronavirus restrictions — had big days on the Dow as optimism over the stimulus took hold. American Airlines led the airline sector with a 35 percent jump. The airline industry is anticipating a massive aid package from the legislation.
Coal miners told to keep working during the outbreak despite close quarters, damaged lungs
When Pennsylvania ordered coal mines closed because of coronavirus, then reversed course and declared them to be “essential,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who made a fortune in coal, was quick to mock his neighbors.
“Coal is so essential it is unbelievable,” he said. “We have to have good electricity flowing into our homes.”
The mine workers union agrees with him. So does President Trump, who has spent the past three years talking up the coal business.
But in the face of the pandemic, is coal mining actually so essential?
Because of the nature of the work — a lot of crowding, coughing and spitting — and the significant incidence of lung damage from years of exposure to coal dust, silica and diesel exhaust, coal miners may be especially vulnerable to coronavirus, medical researchers say. And coal provides only 23 percent of America’s electricity, at a moment when demand for power is falling and there are already large stockpiles of coal nationwide because of the warm winter, as well as a glut of cheap natural gas.
On the economics alone, said Jeremy Richardson, a senior energy analyst with the Union of Concerned Scientists, “for a lot of plants, it would just make sense to shut down for now.” The rest of the grid has plenty of capacity, he said.
Ford, 3M and GE team up to make ventilators and respirators, but process could take months
Three of the largest companies in the United States will team up to mass produce medical equipment to fight the novel coronavirus, repurposing existing plants and hundreds of workers in a wartime-like battle against the disease that has crippled the global economy and brought much of the country to a standstill.
Ford sent teams of engineers this week to consult with counterparts at 3M and General Electric to ramp up production of 3M face shields and respirators and GE ventilators, the companies announced Tuesday. The products are needed desperately by health care workers and covid-19 patients as cases mulitply across the country.
Ford plans to produce 100,000 plastic face shields a week and use auto parts to manufacture respirator masks. It also is working on a “simplified version” of ventilator machines. The companies do not have a timeline for when they’ll be able to scale up production, and any expanded manufacturing processes would still have to clear regulatory hurdles, a process that could take months.
Workers, unions decry Pentagon’s order to keep plants working during coronavirus pandemic
Boeing this week took the drastic step of shutting down all its plants in the Puget Sound region, an unprecedented move sparked by the death of an employee who had coronavirus, which has infected more than 30 of its workers.
But in St. Louis, and other sites across the country, where Boeing builds fighter jets, tankers and drones for the Defense Department, it was business as usual, with workers punching the clock as they normally do.
While stores and factories around the country are shutting down, and millions are teleworking from home, defense contractors have been, by and large, required to stay open, meaning most of the industry’s 2.5 million employees have continued to report to work, risking spreading the deadly disease.
Boeing to shut down all Puget Sound operations for two weeks after employee who had coronavirus dies
Last week, as states across the country issued orders requiring businesses to close in a drastic attempt to prevent the spread of the virus, the federal government issued instructions to defense contractors that directly contradicted those local efforts. The order came after the defense industry lobbied Congress and the Pentagon to give it special dispensation because it is vital to the nation’s security.
Ohio won’t release daily jobless numbers, per Trump’s order
Ohio will follow a Trump administration order not to release daily jobless claims as some sectors of the economy grind to a standstill during the covid-19 crisis.
The state had provided daily updates, but said it would stop after a directive last week from the Department of Labor to embargo that data until national figures are released every Thursday.
“The data from these reports is monitored closely by policy makers and financial markets to determine appropriate actions in light of fast changing economic conditions,” the department wrote in a memo, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “As such, the data must remain embargoed until the national claims report is released the following Thursday at 8:30 a.m.”
Last week, 140,000 Ohioans filed for unemployment, up from just 5,000 applications the week before, the newspaper reported. The demand was such that it crashed the state’s website, though officials said the online portal was still the most efficient way to apply for benefits.
“This system was not built for a crisis. It was built to take care of what we could expect on a regular or even robust basis. But what we’re experiencing now is frankly unprecedented,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R) said during a news conference Monday.
Those numbers are likely to jump again next week, and could make March one of the worst months for job losses in the state’s history.
“We have been using words like unprecedented and historic and record-setting for the number of jobless claims we received in eight days. Those eight days exceeded the highest month on record,” said Bret Crow, spokesman for the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
Since the beginning of the month, 19 companies in the Buckeye State have submitted notifications of impending layoffs; 16 of them mention the novel coronavirus or corresponding public health orders as the reason to shed workers. In all, 5,632 workers from those businesses will lose their jobs.
The new coronavirus economy, and how it’s reshaping how we work and live
The coronavirus has been a relentless destroyer of brick-and-mortar businesses as public health officials warn against in-person interactions. But the pandemic is boosting almost anything that can be done online or with minimal human contact — grocery deliveries, online learning, takeout food, streaming video, even real estate closings done with online notaries.
The result, economists say, is likely to be dramatic losses in local retail and dining options, with millions of jobs disappearing as the biggest and wealthiest companies — especially those that do much of their business online — extend their gains. Telework, online education and streaming video have grown sharply, while movie theaters, schools and traditional workplaces close their doors. Some will never reopen in a world where the shift from real to virtual suddenly has gone into overdrive.
While some economists caution that these shifts may be temporary, others see long-term changes taking hold.
Our iPhone weekly screen time reports are through the roof, and people are ‘horrified’
Michael Doyle was “horrified” upon receiving his iPhone’s weekly screen time report.
The Toronto-based freelance journalist was already a self-described “heavy phone user.” It comes with the gig. But seeing that his phone usage shot up 33 percent during his first week in quarantine to more than four hours each day made him take stock of what exactly he was doing.
iPhone users are all too familiar with the report, delivered unprompted and certainly uninvited as an alert each and every week by default. The small dispatch, served up out of the ether with what feels like a judgmental wink, imparts a few pieces of data: the average time you spent on the phone last week (Do you do anything else? it seems to suggest), the percentage that time increased or decreased (You just keep getting worse!) and whether you spent it on “social networking,” “productivity” or “reading & reference” (Do you really need to be on Facebook that often?).
In the midst of the coronavirus, when many people are stuck at home, these reports have become a badge of shame — or honor, depending on your point of view.
Hopes for a united fight against coronavirus recession hurt by nations’ go-it-alone style
The United States and other major governments have made little progress coordinating their spending, trade and tax policies in response to the coronavirus pandemic, instead bowing to nationalist sentiments as a global economic downturn intensifies, according to economists and former government officials.
On Tuesday, there was a sign that might be changing with a joint statement by the finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven nations that promised “whatever is necessary to restore confidence and economic growth” and urged all countries to take steps to offset the deepening economic decline.
Yet more than three years of President Trump’s uncompromising “America First” approach is taking its toll on crisis-fighting efforts. An avowed skeptic of international cooperation, Trump this month imposed a travel ban on Europe without consulting European Union leaders. Even as the United States remains dependent upon China for pharmaceutical supplies and medical equipment, he has escalated a war of words with Beijing by repeatedly using “Chinese virus” to label the outbreak.
Other cracks in global unity have appeared. The same E.U. leaders who have complained about Trump’s unilateral instincts prohibited the export of protective medical gear outside the 27-nation bloc. Saudi Arabia and Russia have deepened the economic crisis by opting to fight an oil price war as the pandemic rages.
The “every man for himself” stance comes as many economists say a coordinated response is urgently needed to avert what threatens to become the worst global recession in nearly a century.
Real ID deadline extended amid coronavirus crisis
President Trump said he is pushing back the deadline for when Americans will be required to have the new Real ID credential to board domestic flights.
At a White House briefing on Monday, Trump said he is pushing back the deadline, citing the coronavirus crisis and concerns of crowding at state departments of motor vehicles from people trying to meet the Oct. 1 cutoff.
States have been scrambling to comply with the 2005 domestic security program known as the Real ID Act, which was designed to help prevent terrorist attacks and reduce the number of licenses granted to undocumented immigrants. About one-third of Americans have the credential, federal data show.
Prime members first: Amazon is ranking customers and ramping up hiring to address demand
Amazon has added a new measure to try to triage its flood of orders and shortage of goods during the coronavirus pandemic: prioritizing its $119-a-year Prime members.
Now, the company is offering delayed delivery times for nonmembers of Prime on many nonessential items that are available — such as hair dryers, Tic Tac candies and pill pockets to help dogs take medicine.
The move follows weeks of inability to stock and ship household staples — ranging from toilet paper to hand sanitizer to bleach — at a time when shoppers are more and more reliant on Amazon while they are staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus. Amazon has said it will hire 100,000 workers, limit shipments to its warehouses from its third-party sellers, and restrict orders of “lower-priority shipments” to customers in France and Italy, where the outbreak is particularly acute.
But even Prime members have reported struggles to get many items on time. The panic buying triggered by the coronavirus was as big an event as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, events for which Amazon would typically spend months planning, said David Glick, a former Amazon logistics executive.
“In this case, the thing you planned for, Cyber Monday, happened overnight,” Glick said. “It was a shock to the system.”
SEC warns of insider trading risks amid outbreak
The Securities and Exchange Commission is warning of the risk of insider trading.
The coronavirus has affected U.S. markets in “unprecedented” ways, Stephanie Avakian and Steven Peikin, co-directors of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said in a sharply worded statement released late Monday. Given those “dynamic circumstances, corporate insiders are regularly learning new material nonpublic information that may hold an even greater value than under normal circumstances,” the statement said.
In early March, the SEC temporarily lifted some requirements that publicly traded companies periodically alert shareholders to their financial health and quickly disclose significant corporate changes that could affect the stock price. Companies that can show they need extra time will be granted a reprieve for documents that should have been filed from March 1 to April 30, the SEC said.
But “given these unique circumstances, a greater number of people may have access to material nonpublic information than in less challenging times,” Avakian and Peikin said. The agency delivered its warning a week after stock sales by several lawmakers, including Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.), raised questions about whether they were influenced by private briefings on the outbreak that later led to a historic plunge in U.S. equity markets.
Analysis: Wall Street to Trump: Don’t restart economy before stopping coronavirus spread
President Trump is considering whether to bring the economy out of its government-induced coma, insisting the pain of the restrictions should not outweigh that from the coronavirus itself.
But investors, portfolio managers and economists with a front-row seat to the ongoing carnage on Wall Street and beyond aren’t so sure that scaling back social distancing is the right move. Many say the economy — and still-sliding stock market along with it — won’t begin to recover until the United States definitively turns the tide against the disease.
“You may get a [market] bounce on the headline,” Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial Inc., said. “Or the market could down even more if the community of investors and traders believe this is the opposite of what is needed. Above all else it will be the empirical data that suggests the virus is receding.”
Adam Sarhan, CEO of investment firm 50 Park Investments, says the market will only stop plumbing new lows once new infections level off. “What the world, and the market, needs to see is that number stop going up,” he says. “Think of it as a trade: What’s the risk of reopening early?” Sarhan said. “The risk is the number of cases continues to skyrocket, and longer term, you’re just digging a much deeper hole.”
Top public health officials warn that prematurely lifting measures aimed at separating people to slow transmission of the virus could allow it to surge, which would overwhelm the medical system, prolong the crisis and deepen the toll on human life and the economy.