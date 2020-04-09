“In terms of timing, we think our audience needs this now more than ever,” said Ben Kusin, one of VENN’s co-founders.

VENN raised $17 million last year from a host of video-game power brokers, including executives at Riot and Blizzard Entertainment. Kusin, a former executive at Vivendi Games and the son of GameStop founder Gary Kusin, teamed up with Ariel Horn, a noted producer of televised esports, to form the company.

The network, which stands for Video Game Entertainment & News Network, aims to fill the space between Twitch and other online platforms that largely stream gameplay and the mainstream television networks that rarely cover gamer culture — basically, it’s polished TV content for consumers more likely to fire up “Call of Duty” than “Better Call Saul.”

Twitch is owned by Amazon, whose chief executive, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.

The VENN executives are terming the launch a “beta.” The July debut, they say, will be scaled down — some 35 programming hours per week compared with the 55 that had been planned for September. And while no shows have been created as a result of the pandemic, founders say they have had to lean in to the parts of their programming slate that can be more easily produced at this time.

So a docuseries with overseas shoots? Shelved. A late-night show or content featuring gamers and influencers? More likely.

“We know it’s not easy to do everything we want to do,” Horn said. “But we can be on our heels, or we can be on our toes and be proactive.”

The partners have long felt that gaming, a $150 billion business, is ripe for a full-time television network. The most prominent effort to date, a mid-2000s channel called G4, was niche and short-lived.

But VENN executives point to the recent spike in gaming popularity — many Americans are playing more while under lockdown because of covid-19 — as a particular reason their service fills a need. Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty: Warzone brought in 30 million players in 10 days according to the company, while Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” last month generated sales of nearly 2 million copies in its first three days in Japan as gamers sought to build a perfect oasis — in-universe if not in the real world.

Meanwhile, traditional networks have pivoted to video games with content more readily available. ESPN has announced it will begin this week airing a major tournament in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), centered on the popular multiplayer battle game.

VENN founders acknowledge that they’ve had to accelerate plans in ways that can be uncertain. Distribution is not finalized; a number of deals, with both traditional providers and digital services, will hopefully be completed by July, Horn said. VENN also has yet to announce any talent deals. Its founders say they are negotiating with a host of influencers, as well as an esports league.

And they admit this has been a difficult time to build teams and implement plans.

“It’s an incredibly strange circumstance to onboard when you can’t be in the same room as your employers,” Kusin said, referring to human resources protocols for new hires. Of VENN’s 35 full-time employees, three have been hired during social distancing. About 30 more hires are planned before launch.

Meanwhile, real estate may have to wait. The company has rented studio space in both Los Angeles and New York — the latter at 3 World Trade Center. But in-studio production will not ramp up until after social distancing mandates are loosened, which could make VENN the first television network to launch without a number of key employees ever stepping foot in an office.

Still, the executives said the nature of their experience — Horn’s past producing esports means plenty of remote work — makes this process smoother than it might be for other start-ups.

And with the economy taking a hit, the labor market has loosened, they say, enlarging the pool of qualified applicants to VENN.

It’s unclear if social distancing will still be underway in July — or if it could even be better for VENN if it were. On one hand, the network won’t be able to execute some of its plans. On the other it will have a large captive audience.

That’s just one of the uncertainties as founders try to launch a new business.