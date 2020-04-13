The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index finished the day down 1 percent, while the Nasdaq tipped upwards 0.48 percent, as markets head into earnings season amid relentless bad economic news from the first quarter of the year.
All three indexes went on a tear last week as investors seized onto inklings of progress in the global coronavirus fight, including a slowing of confirmed cases domestically and around the world. Even as stocks swung wildly from sharp highs to deep lows in recent weeks, analysts said markets were broadly pivoting toward a long-term economic recovery rather than being hounded by day-to-day volatility. The S&P 500 — a trusted gauge of future performance for America’s 500 largest companies — closed Thursday up 13 percent for the week.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 2.33 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng posted gains of 1.38 percent, and the Shanghai composite finished 0.5 percent in the negative. European markets were closed for Easter Monday.
Oil prices were largely subdued after major oil-producing countries agreed to an unprecedented production cut aimed at stabilizing global markets. On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to slash production by a historic 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, or almost 10 percent of the global output. Though significant, the cuts alone aren’t nearly enough to align oil production with demand. The reduction will begin May 1 and last through June.
The coronavirus outbreak has dealt a piercing blow to oil demand and prices, spurring broad coordination among Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States. Negotiators, part of the group known as OPEC+, initially sought to cut production by 10 million barrels per day, but Mexico objected to the share it was asked to cut and stalled a final deal.