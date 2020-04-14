The City of Frederick required developers to preserve the facade of the existing two-story bottling plant, and that drove some of the project’s design decisions, Rick Conrath, principal at GTM Architects, wrote in an email. The design team also wanted to incorporate the style of the original structure into the new apartment building.
“Given the proximity of the existing building to the main street and its impact on sight lines, establishing a clear residential gateway from the main street was a critical design component in the overall project planning,” Conrath said. “The industrial character of the existing building, integration of the art deco style and the relationship of the new apartment building to the adjacent park and open spaces make this a unique place to live.”
Amenities in the 86-unit building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a courtyard, a fire pit, bike storage, a dog run and outdoor games such as bocce. Pets are allowed. The Bottling Plant is a short drive to shops, restaurants and downtown Frederick. The building is adjacent to Rose Hill Manor Park.
The apartments, which range from an 830-square-foot one-bedroom unit with one bathroom to a 1,504-square-foot corner apartment with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a balcony, rent for $1,600 to $2,900 per month. The apartments have keyless entry, engineered hardwood floors in the living areas and kitchen, carpet in the bedrooms, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer in each unit.
