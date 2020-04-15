To help you find a company, the nonprofit Washington Consumers’ Checkbook magazine and checkbook.org surveyed consumers (primarily its members and Consumer Reports subscribers) for their ratings of services they used. Through a special arrangement, Washington Post readers can access Checkbook’s ratings of local lawn-care services at no cost through May 20 at checkbook.org/washingtonpost/lawn.

The ratings Checkbook collected reveal that the lawn-care field has substantial numbers of dissatisfied customers. Several rated companies failed to get “superior” overall ratings from even half their surveyed customers. Most complaints relate to poor work and/or poor results. Fortunately, several area companies satisfy almost all their customers.

Invite several companies to inspect your lawn and propose programs and prices. Although most companies don’t require the homeowner’s presence during inspections, it’s best to meet with representatives in person. This is a good way to size them up and get answers to any questions. Help the company propose a program that will satisfy you by explaining:

Your degree of tolerance for weeds, thin spots and other lawn defects;

What you envision as the end result of the treatments;

How soon you expect the lawn to reach an acceptable condition;

How much work you are willing to do yourself;

How strong your concerns are regarding the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides;

What kinds of notification and other precautions against possible pesticide risk you will expect.

Because each company will propose different combinations of treatments, you won’t be able to compare proposals and prices on the basis of the tasks that will be performed. Rather, you’ll have to describe the level of quality you want and any special constraints you wish to impose — for example, your tolerance for weeds and the types of fertilizers or pesticides workers can use — and get prices for the service each company recommends to meet your objectives.

Your choice of a company and a lawn-care program will have to be made as a single decision because you’ll have to choose a program that a company agrees is appropriate and efficiently fits into its work routines. You will also probably want a company’s help in designing your program, but be aware that the Checkbook’s shoppers find that most companies’ sales staffs aren’t very well-informed and their advice should be received with a healthy degree of skepticism.

Keep in mind that more treatment — at least in the short term — is not necessarily better treatment. Any company can produce a quick flash of green growth with quick-release fertilizer that weakens your lawn’s root systems. A company that treats your entire lawn with herbicides and pesticides may be less effective than one that targets limited areas and specific problems — and subjects you and your surroundings to the least possible chemical exposure.

Ask what guarantee the company offers on its services. Almost all companies provide some kind of guarantee, usually to refund money or reapply a treatment if the customer is not satisfied. Keep in mind that this standard guarantee will provide little consolation if the company you hire for one year makes little progress with your lawn. Ask companies if they’ll guarantee much more. Will they agree, in writing, to refund your money for an entire year if you are not satisfied that the company has met its service commitments? Alternatively, will they agree, in writing, to continue service at no cost until you are satisfied or, at the company’s discretion, refund service payments for the past year? Checkbook found that many companies are willing to strengthen their guarantees if asked.

