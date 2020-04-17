April 2019 was a simpler time. Americans wanted to know what a black hole was, who was playing in the Final Four and how many episodes of “Game of Thrones” there were.
This April, we suddenly need to know how to make masks, and millions more are searching for how to file for unemployment. There are some constants in life, though: We still need help nailing the perfect boiled egg.
We compared top Google searches during the same weeks in 2019 and 2020 to see what has and hasn’t changed.
2019
2020
Train Your Dragon
make a mask with fabric
also: Train Your Dragon 3
also: make a mask, make a face mask with fabric, make a mask with a bandana...
take a screenshot
also: screenshot on a Mac, take a screenshot on a Mac, screenshot on Windows
make hand sanitizer
boil eggs
tie a tie
also: hard boil eggs
take a screenshot
draw
also: screenshot on Mac, screenshot on
Chromebook
also: draw a rose
file for unemployment
change PSN name
also: apply for unemployment
Get Away With Murder
make French toast
also: Get Away With A Murderer
make slime
cut your own hair
pronounce
make whipped coffee
lose weight
make buttermilk
solve a Rubik’s cube
change background on Zoom
delete an Instagram account
draw
boil eggs
watch Trolls World Tour
lose belly fat
get free Robux
write a check
delete Instagram
scan networks for hidden cameras
dye Easter eggs
A pandemic introduces new necessities. Face masks are recommended and in some places required and hand sanitizer is in short supply. So people are searching for instructions on how to do it themselves.
We’re still trying to take screenshots (especially on Macs!), quit Instagram and learn to draw. To pass the time, we’re learning how to make some suddenly trendy foods — like whipped coffee — as well as classics like French toast.
At least we’re no longer searching for how to “scan networks for hidden cameras.” April 2019 didn’t feature a sudden influx of secret agents: the search was probably inspired by an Irish family that found a camera live-streaming from their Airbnb.
2019
2020
is my tax refund
am I
am I
the Crawdads Sing
to buy toilet paper
is my tax refund
did coronavirus come from
is Auburn University
is Xur
the Crawdads Sing
is Texas Tech
is Xur
is the Final Four
to buy cloth face mask
were Bonnie and Clyde killed
the Wild Things Are
is my federal tax return
is Coachella
is your appendix
is Joe Exotic now
the Wild Things Are
is my stimulus check
to eat near me
the heart is
the knife points on the treasure map
are the Ozarks
to watch Trolls World Tour
is Baylor University
is the Grand Canyon
is Ozark filmed
Near-duplicate searches have been consolidated. For instance, “where is my state tax refund” is
combined with “where is my refund.”
2019
2020
is my refund
am I
also: my refund, is my state refund, is my federal refund, is my tax refund
also: am I right now
the Crawdads Sing
am I
also: am I right now
is my refund
to buy toilet paper
also: my refund, is my state refund, is my federal refund, is my tax refund
also: can I buy toilet paper, to buy toilet paper online, to find toilet paper
is Auburn University
did coronavirus come from
also: is Auburn, is Auburn basketball team from
also: did the coronavirus come from, did covid 19 come from, did covid-19 originate,
is Xur
the Crawdads Sing
is Texas Tech
is Xur
is the Final Four
also: is the NCAA championship game being played
to buy cloth face mask
also: to buy face masks, to buy masks
were Bonnie and Clyde killed
also: did Bonnie and Clyde died, was Bonnie and Clyde killed
the Wild Things Are
is Coachella
is my federal tax return
is your appendix
is Joe Exotic now
the Wild Things Are
is my stimulus check
to eat near me
the heart is
the knife points on the treasure
map
are the Ozarks
to watch Trolls World Tour
is Baylor University
also: can I watch Trolls World Tour
is the Grand Canyon
is Ozark filmed
The new where-to searches in 2020 focus on finding goods like toilet paper and face masks. Money is also a top concern. Tax refund checks were at the top of the list in both years, and stimulus checks are a major question in 2020.
Big group events — remember those? — feature prominently in 2019′s searches. Google users wanted to know the locations of Auburn and Texas Tech, two of the men’s basketball teams in the Final Four, as well as the location of Baylor, the champion of the women’s bracket.
At-home entertainment, on the other hand, hasn’t changed much. Joe Exotic from “Tiger King” swapped out for Bonny and Clyde from 2019′s “The Highwaymen.” Otherwise, books like “Where The Crawdads Sing” and “Where The Wild Things Are” are still popular, as is the mysterious merchant Xur in the video game “Destiny 2.”
2019
2020
my IP
Good Friday
a black hole
Passover
the weather
my IP
today
today
Zoom
CBD
pansexual
the weather
keto diet
Quibi
EPO
a Prince Albert
autism
coronavirus
lupus
the 2020 census #census
5GE
TikTok
gluten
furlough
Brexit
love
OnlyFans
WikiLeaks
lupus
Similar searches have been consolidated. For instance, “what is Easter” was combined with “what is Good Friday.”
2019
2020
Good Friday
my IP
also: my IP address
also: Palm Sunday, Easter
Passover
a black hole
the weather
my IP
also: the weather today, the temperature
also: my IP address
today
today
CBD
Zoom
also: CBD oil
the weather
pansexual
Quibi
keto diet
a virus
EPO
a Prince Albert
autism
lupus
coronavirus
5GE
the 2020 Census #census
TikTok
gluten
Brexit
furlough
love
OnlyFans
WikiLeaks
lupus
Passover and Easter fell earlier in 2020 than in 2019, driving searches about both holidays. Other searches reflect the new normal: video calls on Zoom, furloughs from work, and constant advertisements for the short-form video streaming app Quibi.
Some of 2020′s searches veered toward the adult, a sign of many bored adults trapped at home. A platform called OnlyFans, a subscription service popular with adult entertainers, gained traction, and searches for Prince Albert piercings went up, possibly because of Joe Exotic.
If the days blend together while staying at home, take heart: We also lost track of time in 2019. The fourth most common what-is search in both 2019 and 2020 was “what is today?”
2019
2020
3s in the image
ounces in a gallon
ounces in a gallon
ounces in a pound
cases of coronavirus in the U.S.
weeks in a year
episodes of The Act
ounces in a pound
people are in the world
people live in the U.S.
feet in a mile
have died from
coronavirus
people did Bonnie and
Clyde kill
weeks in a year
kids does Nipsey
Hussle have
countries are there
people are in the world
countries are there
people died in 9/11
calories in a banana
animals are going towards the river
miles is a 5k
episodes of Game of
Thrones are there
feet in a mile
people die in the U.S. every day
calories in a pound
triangles
people live in the U.S.
people die from the flu
letters in the alphabet
Measurement conversions and similar searches have been consolidated. For instance, “cups in a gallon” is combined with “ounces in a gallon.”
2019
2020
ounces in a gallon
3s in the image
also: ounces in a cup, cups in a quart, quarts in a gallon, cups in a gallon, oz in a gallon...
also: eye test how many 3s
ounces in a gallon
ounces in a pound
also: ounces in a cup, cups in a quart, oz in a gallon, tablespoons in a cup, oz in a gallon...
also: grams in an ounce, grams in a pound, oz in a pound, pounds in a ton
cases of coronavirus in U.S.
weeks in a year
also: how many coronavirus cases in U.S.
also: days in a year, hours in a year
ounces in a pound
episodes of The Act
also: grams in an ounce, oz in a pound
people are in the world
people live in the U.S.
feet in a mile
people have died from coronavirus
also: steps in a mile, feet in a yard, square feet in an acre, inches in a foot...
also: how many deaths from coronavirus
weeks in a year
people did Bonnie and Clyde kill
countries are there
also: countries in the world, countries are in the world
kids does Nipsey Hussle have
people are in the world
countries are there
people died in 9/11
calories in a banana
animals are going towards the river
miles is a 5k
feet in a mile
episodes of Game of Thrones are
there
also: steps in a mile
people die in the U.S. every day
calories in a pound
people live in the U.S.
triangles
The bulk of 2020′s how-many searches involve the scale of the pandemic. Americans search for how many people have the virus and how many people have died. But they also search for comparisons, asking how many people are in the United States, how many died on 9/11 and how many die on a normal day.
Some of most common searches in 2020 are viral brain teasers, which ask readers to count 3s, triangles and animals — again, we are very bored. But questions about the scale of the pandemic drive out other concerns, like episodes of TV shows, calorie counting and celebrity gossip.
How can I help?
When disaster strikes, people search for how they can help. Searches for “how can I help” spiked in late March and early April of 2020, surpassing the number of searches after Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston.
April 2020
Covid-19 pandemic
August 2017
Hurricane Harvey
100
January 2020
Fires in Australia
June 2018
Immigrant family
separation
0
2017
2020
April 2020
Covid-19 pandemic
August 2017
Hurricane Harvey lands in Houston
100
January 2020
Fires in Australia
June 2018
Immigrant family
separation policies
0
2017
April 2020
Google Trends measures search volume using a scale from zero to 100. One hundred indicates the week where the most people searched for the phrase “how can I help."
If you want to help during the pandemic, we have some ideas. Stay safe, and keep searching.