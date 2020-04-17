April 2019 was a simpler time. Americans wanted to know what a black hole was, who was playing in the Final Four and how many episodes of “Game of Thrones” there were.

This April, we suddenly need to know how to make masks, and millions more are searching for how to file for unemployment. There are some constants in life, though: We still need help nailing the perfect boiled egg.

We compared top Google searches during the same weeks in 2019 and 2020 to see what has and hasn’t changed.

2019 2020 Train Your Dragon 3 make a mask make hand sanitizer take a screenshot tie a tie boil eggs take a screenshot draw change PSN name file for unemployment make French toast Get Away With Murder cut your own hair make slime pronounce make whipped coffee lose weight make buttermilk solve a Rubik’s cube change background on Zoom delete Instagram draw boil eggs watch Trolls 2 lose belly fat get free Robux write a check delete Instagram scan a network for hidden cameras dye Easter eggs Near-duplicate searches have been consolidated. For instance, “how to make a face mask” is combined with “how to make a mask.” 2019 2020 Train Your Dragon make a mask with fabric also: Train Your Dragon 3 also: make a mask, make a face mask with fabric, make a mask with a bandana... take a screenshot also: screenshot on a Mac, take a screenshot on a Mac, screenshot on Windows make hand sanitizer boil eggs tie a tie also: hard boil eggs take a screenshot draw also: screenshot on Mac, screenshot on Chromebook also: draw a rose file for unemployment change PSN name also: apply for unemployment Get Away With Murder make French toast also: Get Away With A Murderer make slime cut your own hair pronounce make whipped coffee lose weight make buttermilk solve a Rubik’s cube change background on Zoom delete an Instagram account draw boil eggs watch Trolls World Tour lose belly fat get free Robux write a check delete Instagram scan networks for hidden cameras dye Easter eggs

A pandemic introduces new necessities. Face masks are recommended and in some places required and hand sanitizer is in short supply. So people are searching for instructions on how to do it themselves.

We’re still trying to take screenshots (especially on Macs!), quit Instagram and learn to draw. To pass the time, we’re learning how to make some suddenly trendy foods — like whipped coffee — as well as classics like French toast.

At least we’re no longer searching for how to “scan networks for hidden cameras.” April 2019 didn’t feature a sudden influx of secret agents: the search was probably inspired by an Irish family that found a camera live-streaming from their Airbnb.

2019 2020 is my tax refund am I am I the Crawdads Sing to buy toilet paper is my tax refund did coronavirus come from is Auburn University is Xur the Crawdads Sing is Texas Tech is Xur is the Final Four to buy cloth face mask were Bonnie and Clyde killed the Wild Things Are is my federal tax return is Coachella is your appendix is Joe Exotic now the Wild Things Are is my stimulus check to eat near me the heart is the knife points on the treasure map are the Ozarks to watch Trolls World Tour is Baylor University is the Grand Canyon is Ozark filmed Near-duplicate searches have been consolidated. For instance, “where is my state tax refund” is combined with “where is my refund.” 2019 2020 is my refund am I also: my refund, is my state refund, is my federal refund, is my tax refund also: am I right now the Crawdads Sing am I also: am I right now is my refund to buy toilet paper also: my refund, is my state refund, is my federal refund, is my tax refund also: can I buy toilet paper, to buy toilet paper online, to find toilet paper is Auburn University did coronavirus come from also: is Auburn, is Auburn basketball team from also: did the coronavirus come from, did covid 19 come from, did covid-19 originate, is Xur the Crawdads Sing is Texas Tech is Xur is the Final Four also: is the NCAA championship game being played to buy cloth face mask also: to buy face masks, to buy masks were Bonnie and Clyde killed also: did Bonnie and Clyde died, was Bonnie and Clyde killed the Wild Things Are is Coachella is my federal tax return is your appendix is Joe Exotic now the Wild Things Are is my stimulus check to eat near me the heart is the knife points on the treasure map are the Ozarks to watch Trolls World Tour is Baylor University also: can I watch Trolls World Tour is the Grand Canyon is Ozark filmed

The new where-to searches in 2020 focus on finding goods like toilet paper and face masks. Money is also a top concern. Tax refund checks were at the top of the list in both years, and stimulus checks are a major question in 2020.

Big group events — remember those? — feature prominently in 2019′s searches. Google users wanted to know the locations of Auburn and Texas Tech, two of the men’s basketball teams in the Final Four, as well as the location of Baylor, the champion of the women’s bracket.

At-home entertainment, on the other hand, hasn’t changed much. Joe Exotic from “Tiger King” swapped out for Bonny and Clyde from 2019′s “The Highwaymen.” Otherwise, books like “Where The Crawdads Sing” and “Where The Wild Things Are” are still popular, as is the mysterious merchant Xur in the video game “Destiny 2.”

2019 2020 my IP Good Friday a black hole Passover the weather my IP today today Zoom CBD pansexual the weather keto diet Quibi EPO a Prince Albert autism coronavirus lupus the 2020 census #census 5GE TikTok gluten furlough Brexit love OnlyFans WikiLeaks lupus Similar searches have been consolidated. For instance, “what is Easter” was combined with “what is Good Friday.” 2019 2020 Good Friday my IP also: my IP address also: Palm Sunday, Easter Passover a black hole the weather my IP also: the weather today, the temperature also: my IP address today today CBD Zoom also: CBD oil the weather pansexual Quibi keto diet a virus EPO a Prince Albert autism lupus coronavirus 5GE the 2020 Census #census TikTok gluten Brexit furlough love OnlyFans WikiLeaks lupus

Passover and Easter fell earlier in 2020 than in 2019, driving searches about both holidays. Other searches reflect the new normal: video calls on Zoom, furloughs from work, and constant advertisements for the short-form video streaming app Quibi.

Some of 2020′s searches veered toward the adult, a sign of many bored adults trapped at home. A platform called OnlyFans, a subscription service popular with adult entertainers, gained traction, and searches for Prince Albert piercings went up, possibly because of Joe Exotic.

If the days blend together while staying at home, take heart: We also lost track of time in 2019. The fourth most common what-is search in both 2019 and 2020 was “what is today?”

2019 2020 3s in the image ounces in a gallon ounces in a gallon ounces in a pound cases of coronavirus in the U.S. weeks in a year episodes of The Act ounces in a pound people are in the world people live in the U.S. feet in a mile have died from coronavirus people did Bonnie and Clyde kill weeks in a year kids does Nipsey Hussle have countries are there people are in the world countries are there people died in 9/11 calories in a banana animals are going towards the river miles is a 5k episodes of Game of Thrones are there feet in a mile people die in the U.S. every day calories in a pound triangles people live in the U.S. people die from the flu letters in the alphabet Measurement conversions and similar searches have been consolidated. For instance, “cups in a gallon” is combined with “ounces in a gallon.” 2019 2020 ounces in a gallon 3s in the image also: ounces in a cup, cups in a quart, quarts in a gallon, cups in a gallon, oz in a gallon... also: eye test how many 3s ounces in a gallon ounces in a pound also: ounces in a cup, cups in a quart, oz in a gallon, tablespoons in a cup, oz in a gallon... also: grams in an ounce, grams in a pound, oz in a pound, pounds in a ton cases of coronavirus in U.S. weeks in a year also: how many coronavirus cases in U.S. also: days in a year, hours in a year ounces in a pound episodes of The Act also: grams in an ounce, oz in a pound people are in the world people live in the U.S. feet in a mile people have died from coronavirus also: steps in a mile, feet in a yard, square feet in an acre, inches in a foot... also: how many deaths from coronavirus weeks in a year people did Bonnie and Clyde kill countries are there also: countries in the world, countries are in the world kids does Nipsey Hussle have people are in the world countries are there people died in 9/11 calories in a banana animals are going towards the river miles is a 5k feet in a mile episodes of Game of Thrones are there also: steps in a mile people die in the U.S. every day calories in a pound people live in the U.S. triangles

The bulk of 2020′s how-many searches involve the scale of the pandemic. Americans search for how many people have the virus and how many people have died. But they also search for comparisons, asking how many people are in the United States, how many died on 9/11 and how many die on a normal day.

Some of most common searches in 2020 are viral brain teasers, which ask readers to count 3s, triangles and animals — again, we are very bored. But questions about the scale of the pandemic drive out other concerns, like episodes of TV shows, calorie counting and celebrity gossip.

How can I help?

When disaster strikes, people search for how they can help. Searches for “how can I help” spiked in late March and early April of 2020, surpassing the number of searches after Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston.

April 2020 Covid-19 pandemic August 2017 Hurricane Harvey 100 January 2020 Fires in Australia June 2018 Immigrant family separation 0 2017 2020 April 2020 Covid-19 pandemic August 2017 Hurricane Harvey lands in Houston 100 January 2020 Fires in Australia June 2018 Immigrant family separation policies 0 2017 April 2020

Google Trends measures search volume using a scale from zero to 100. One hundred indicates the week where the most people searched for the phrase “how can I help."

If you want to help during the pandemic, we have some ideas. Stay safe, and keep searching.