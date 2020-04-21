The number, which Netflix provided in its quarterly earnings report Tuesday, is double what most Wall Street analysts expected for the period and is by far the biggest quarterly add since Netflix became a mature business several years ago. It suggests that people stuck at home due to coronavirus fears are signing up for the service at a record rate.

In January, before the virus had spread worldwide, Netflix predicted the addition of about seven million new global subscribers for the three-month period.

“We’re acutely aware that we are fortunate to have a service that is even more meaningful to people confined at home, and which we can operate remotely with minimal disruption in the short to medium term. Like other home entertainment services, we’re seeing temporarily higher viewing and increased membership growth,” the company said in an investor letter.

The previous high for global additions was 9.6 million, which Netflix boasted in the comparable quarter a year ago.

The numbers validate Netflix’s investor optimism. When the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in the U.S. in mid-March, Netflix’s stock price sat at $299, its lowest since December. In the month since, the share price has rocketed up 46 percent, hitting an all-time high last week of $438.

About 2.3 million of its quarterly additions were in the U.S. and Canada. That number is more than double what the trend has been in recent quarters, where the countries often tallied less than one million in net add. Netflix now has 183 million subscribers worldwide, with more than 60 million in the U.S.

The results are in keeping with data gathered by the Arlington-based trade group Consumer Technology Association, which has found in an ongoing study that at least two-thirds of people are using streaming services during the pandemic, with the number jumping to 70 percent in early April.

“These numbers show, and benefit from, how much our lifestyles have changed,” Lesley Rohrbaugh, the group’s director of research, said in an interview.

But the Netflix news wasn’t all bright. Earnings per share came in at $1.57, lower than Wall Street expectations of $1.65; the company explained the hit as partly because of the strong dollar, hurting overseas totals. (Revenue was consistent with expectations at $5.77 billion.)

The results also only reflect numbers through March. That was before the deepest economic impact of the virus, especially in the U.S., had begun to unfold, as many experts believe it will continue to do. Though many Americans are stuck at home seeking diversions, they are also feeling a money pinch, which could lead to a wave of canceled subscriptions.

“I think what you’ll have in the coming months is an interesting question. Yes, people at home might be subscribing to Netflix to entertain themselves or their kids,” Jim Nail, an industry analyst at Forrester, said in an interview. “But as this drags on and there are jobs and paychecks lost, I think people will sit down and make tough decisions about where to cut, and one of them might be to cancel streaming services.”

That effect could be magnified by the pandemic’s impact in Europe and Asia, which have been key regions for Netflix. Netflix’s subscriber growth has been largely fueled by international; in the previous quarter it added 8.8 million total subscribers, but more than 8 million came from countries outside the United States.

Perhaps for those reasons, investors did not rush to buy Netflix stock after the news: The share price was roughly flat at $433 in after-hours trading.

Viewership was strong in the quarter, executives said. The company was boosted by phenomena such as “Tiger King,” the crime docuseries set in the outrageous world of big-cat conservationism, which it said 65 million households “enjoyed”— a figure in the past it said measured at least two minutes of viewing. The docuseries “Love is Blind” and the Mark Wahlberg action movie “Spenser Confidential” drew 30 million and 85 million accounts respectively, the company said.

Some analysts have noted that Netflix could be in a better position fiscally under the virus because it won’t spend as much money on production during the shutdown. Rob Sanderson of Loop Capital wrote in a recent note that he thought the company would spend $2.5 billion less this year than the estimated $17 billion that had been projected.

Still, the lack of production could pose challenges. Netflix relies heavily on original programming to attract and retain customers, especially as many of its library shows are taken back by rival services.

The company struck a measured tone in describing its apparent coronavirus bump.

In a call with analysts, co-founder Reed Hastings said, “Our small contribution in these difficult times is to make home confinement a little more bearable. We too are really unsure of what the future brings.”

The letter noted that “Like other home entertainment services, we’re seeing temporarily higher viewing and increased membership growth. We expect viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon,” the letter said. It also acknowledged that it could suffer if production delays dragged on but said it was better positioned than competitors because of its deep library.

Competitors such as WarnerMedia’s HBO Max (May 27) and Comcast’s Peacock (July) will look to take a bite out of Netflix’s subscription base as they launch in the months ahead.