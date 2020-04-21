What are your goals for the property? Are you looking to simply add plantings for better curb appeal? Or do you have a more complex program that might include a pool, retaining walls or an outdoor kitchen? Having a list of what you want will better help your landscape architect or designer meet your expectations.

How will you use the space? Take note of how you move around the space, as this will help your landscape architect determine where to place walkways, seating areas, etc.

Consider your budget. A good rule of thumb is to set your landscape budget between 10 percent and 15 percent of the total value of your home. This applies to such basic elements as patios, driveways, walkways, plantings and landscape lighting. Higher-priced items, such as swimming pools and outdoor kitchens, will increase this budget.

How long are you planning to be in the home? Is this your forever home or are you planning to move in the next few years? This will help you determine how to evaluate the project’s return on your investment.

Locate any drawings you have of your home or property. At minimum, each homeowner should have a basic survey or property plat. This is typically found in the closing documents when you purchased the home. If your house has been built recently, chances are you may have architectural drawings and a topographic survey. These drawings are useful to determine the location of existing site features, property lines and important utility easements or setbacks that could impact the landscape design.

Observe your property when it rains. Take note of where the water flows and look for drainage patterns. Are you experiencing areas of washout or erosion that can be addressed with drainage improvements during construction?

Start collecting ideas. Websites such as Pinterest and Houzz can help you clarify your sense of landscaping style as well as give insight on what plants and hardscaping finishes you would like to include in the plans.

Remember that spouses do not have to agree on a particular style. Having a difference of opinion is okay. Part of your landscape architect’s role is to help turn those opposing styles into a cohesive space.